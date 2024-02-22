Packet-sized innovation to provide clean water in rural communities

There is water everywhere in the Philippines, yet the country continues to experience what experts call “water stress,” which is more like in economics where the demand substantially exceeds the available supply, or if it reaches a state of poor quality that disallows or limits its use.

In a report titled “The State of Water: At a Glance” by the Senate Economic Planning Office (SEPO) in August 2023, it said there are ample water resources in the country with 421 rivers, 221 lakes and significant groundwater. The country’s yearly rainfall average is around 2,400 millimeters that equate to a provision of 146 billion cubic meters (m³) of freshwater every year.

However, the Philippines continues to experience frequent shortages in water supply according to the report due to several factors such as “variations in rainfall, geographic disparities, growing water demand, and periodic El Niño patterns,” the last one which the country is currently experiencing today.

But despite the ample supply, water stress is being experienced in the country since 2017, the report said, where in 2020, “national water availability was just 1,300 m³ per capita, below the 1,700 m³ per capita threshold for water stress.”

As stated in the SEPO report, the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) identified 21 groundwater-stressed zones and 15 water-stressed river basins due to factors like “current water availability, high demand from urbanization and tourism, climate change effects on water, and water quality worries,” adding that “about 27 percent of the country’s population live in these areas.”

The report also cited that based on the 2022 Annual Poverty Indicators Survey (APIS), 96.3 percent or about 25.9 million families had “accessible drinking water from improved sources within a 30-minute roundtrip” but 2.4 percent or roughly 646,608 families “use unsafe sources like surface water and unprotected wells/springs.”

What confronts us?

THE SEPO report identified several issues and challenges in the water situation in the Philippines, such as degradation of watersheds, where about “130 of them need immediate protection and rehabilitation to minimize soil erosion and water yield.” There are also investments in infrastructure, many of which “have not been comprehensively planned and coordinated,” the report stated.

There are also other issues such as inefficiency in water use, climate change, low service coverage of local water districts (LWDs), water pollution, increasing water demand due to population growth and urbanization, including institutional fragmentation and governance gaps.

To deal with these issues, several bills have already been filed in the Senate, which include the establishment of a Department of Water Resources, a Water Regulatory Commission, Water Resources Management Authority, Sustainable Forest Management Act, among others.

Keeping children safe with safe drinking water

THERE is no denying the fact that people need safe drinking water every day because water is important to everyone’s health. It helps bring nutrients and oxygen to our body’s cells, rids the body of waste, helps normalize blood pressure, regulate body temperature, aids in digestion, and protects our joints and vital organs.

Especially so for children, where water remains as the go-to beverage for young kids together with milk. Water aids in the development of children’s bodies, in making their joints, bones, and teeth healthy, helps in blood circulation in their young bodies, and aids them in maintaining healthy weight as they move on to adulthood.

So, we can all just imagine if children don’t have access to safe drinking water, which is still happening in the country and affects millions of children and infants, particularly those living in low-income households, where not being able to consume safe and clean drinking water makes them vulnerable to water-borne diseases.

The access to clean water is even more aggravated by the climate crisis, according to World Vision, an advocacy organization that helps provide humanitarian aid and development, while several typhoons that visit the country create substantial damage to sources of safe drinking water.

Life-saving packet

TO help children gain access to safe and clean drinking water and help halt the spread of waterborne diseases, particularly in poor communities, P&G, a global consumer goods company, together with World Vision Philippines, instituted its Children’s Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) program where it distributes its “Purifier of Water” technology, which was developed by P&G scientists, together with the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a quick and innovative way to purify dirty and unsafe water.

The technology involves a powdered mixture inside a four-gram packet. It contains ferric sulfate that serves as a coagulant, and calcium hypochlorite that acts as a disinfectant. These ingredients can remove dirt, common waterborne bacteria and viruses, and other pollutants from 10 liters of potentially unsafe water in just 30 minutes.

World Vision has been distributing P&G Purifier of Water packets to households in Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur since 2012, to beneficiaries who live along the Agusan Marsh, which also serves as their main water source aside from rainwater. These areas are susceptible to heavy flooding during strong typhoons, resulting in the contamination of unimproved sources of drinking water, which can affect both children and adults, health-wise.

As of 2023, the two organizations have provided over 200 million liters of clean water to almost 50,000 Filipino children and families.

Now on its 12th year, P&G has allocated 3.4 million Purifier of Water packets to World Vision for distribution to Manobo families living along the Agusan Marsh in Agusan del Sur and North Cotabato. This is especially important during disasters, such as the recent flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains brought about by the shear line and trough of the low-pressure area, wherein Agusan del Sur was placed under a state of calamity.

Despite these problems, P&G’s Purifier of Water, because of its innovative technology that comes in a small packet, assures that Filipino children will not only be provided with access to safe drinking water but are also given the opportunity to lead healthier and happier lives.