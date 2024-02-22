OSG asks SC to recall protection order given to two environmental activists

THE Office of the Solicitor General yesterday asked the Supreme Court (SC) to recall the temporary protection order (TPO) that it issued in favor of environmental activists Jhen Tamano and Jonila Castro following the issuance of arrest warrants against the two by the Municipal Trial Court (MTC) of Doña Remedio Bulacan for grave oral defamation.

In a 26-page urgent motion, the OSG also asked the Court to clarify its findings that there is more than sufficient factual and legal basis to grant the petition for the issuance of a writ of amparo and a writ of habeas data filed by Tamano and Castro.

The OSG also sought clarification as to the timeframe within which respondents – Lieutenant Colonel Ronnel B. Dela Cruz and members of the 70th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army; Police Captain Carlito Buco and members of the Philippine National Police, Bataan; National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya; National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) – are supposed to file their return and for the Court of Appeals to set the petition for summary hearing.

“However, the application of this TPO raises challenges on two aspects: One, in relation to maintaining law enforcement within the specified zones; and Two, in serving the warrant of arrest issued in the grave oral defamation cases against petitioners,” the OSG pointed out.

“In addition, the TPO has the effect of not being able to implement the warrant of arrest against petitioners. This place the law enforces in the precarious situation of defying one judicial order in deference to another judicial order. These developments necessitate the need for thoughtful reconciliation of protective orders with law enforcement duties,” it added.

The OSG said a “literal interpretation” of the TPO seemingly prevents law enforcers from accessing areas within a one-kilometer radius of the petitioners and their families.

It expressed apprehension that the absence of law enforcement in these areas would embolden criminal activities.

In a decision released last week, the Court held that Castro and Tamano, were able to prove “by substantial evidence” the allegations in their petition meriting the protection of their freedoms through the writs of amparo and habeas data.

A writ of amparo is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty, and security has been violated or is threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity.

A writ of habeas data “is a legal remedy available to any person whose right to privacy in life, liberty or security is violated or threatened by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity engaged in the gathering, collecting or storing of data or information.”

The Court found that elements of enforced disappearance were present in the case, specifically that petitioners were forcibly taken on September 2, 2023, as evidenced by the affidavit by a member of Karapatan Gitnang Luzon as to the accounts of witnesses to the abduction in plain sight; petitioners’ attestation that they left their footwear during their struggle against their captors; and photos of petitioners’ footwear left at the scene of the abduction.

As to the writ of habeas data, the Court found Malaya’s statements during a television interview announcing to “expose all information they have on the petitioners and that they may be charged with perjury “is already an open and express threat to petitioners’ right to life, liberty, and security publicly verbalized by government official admittedly engaged in the gathering, collecting, and storing of data and information against petitioners.”

On the other hand, A TPO was issued by the Court motu proprio prohibiting law enforcers from entering within a radius of one kilometer from the persons, places of residence, school, work, or present locations, of petitioners, as well as those of their immediate families.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Tamano and Castro by the Bulacan MTC last February 2, 2024 in connection with the grave oral defamation case filed against them by the government.

Yesterday, the Bulacan MTC ordered their release after they posted a bail amounting to P18,000 each.

The petitioners were presented to the media last September 19, 2023 for a briefing organized by the NTF-ELCAC where they were supposed to confirm their affidavits denying that they were abducted by the military following their disappearance last September 2, 2023.

However, the two declared during the press conference that they were forcibly taken by the military and made to sign their affidavits.

This led to the filing of grave oral defamation charges against the two for intentionally embarrassing and putting the military in a bad light.