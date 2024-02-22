Ombudsman probes current, past LTO officials linked in P3.14-B LTMS mess

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is now working with the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate current and past officials in regard to the P3.14-billion Land Transportation Management System (LTMS).

According to LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza II, the agency is now in close coordination with the Ombudsman to “enforce accountability” against LTO officials involved in the project.

“We are coordinating with the Ombudsman because there are a lot of officials of the LTO involved in this contract that are no longer with LTO. We are coordinating with the Ombudsman precisely in order to enforce accountability—if any,” he said.

The LTMS project is Component A within the larger framework of the P8.2-billion Road IT Infrastructure Project of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

German technology firm Dermalog and local collaborators, including Holy Family Printing Corp., Microgenesis, and Verzontal Builders Inc., won the deal in May 2018.

During a congressional hearing Tuesday, Social Amelioration and Genuine Intervention on Poverty (SAGIP) Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta called for the cancellation of the contract, citing the latest Audit Observation Memorandum (AOM) of the Commission on Audit (COA).

The findings from the AOM revealed a discrepancy in the delivery timeline for key milestones within the LTMS project, surpassing the permissible time extension as outlined in the Government Procurement Manual Volume 2.

Despite granting several deadline extensions, the COA has disclosed that Milestones 1 and 3 under the LTMS experienced delays, stretching from an initial 165 days to a substantial 756 days, respectively.

The COA also flagged the LTO for “undue payments” to the joint venture, noting that the agency paid the contractor despite not meeting milestones listed on the terms of reference (TOR).

Furthermore, Marcoleta also cited issues in the system that impede the LTO from transacting with the public in real time without Dermalog’s assistance.

With this, Marcoleta said the LTO can “legally rescind” the LTMS contract.

Dermalog Project Director Till Dunkel said the LTMS “appears…like the problem child of the family,” but it is the “solution.”

“We are at 97 percent usage of the LTMS at the moment and just to put this into perspective we have 30,000 driver licenses issued per day amounting to 28 million in total. We have around 70,000 to 80,000 car registrations per day. We have around 100,000 to 110,000 cash transactions done in LTMS. We have 31 million users of LTMS that have access to their accounts,” Dunkel said.

To recall, the LTO decided in 2023 to use its old information technology system supplied by Stradcom alongside the new LTMS supplied by Dermalog. This required a consolidation and incorporation of historical data for data migration.

Stardom President Anthony Quiambao said the company has already made its database submission to the LTO 10 times since 2019.

Mendoza said the LTO plans to pursue a “full government takeover” of the LTMS from Dermalog. By bringing the system under complete government control, he said, the LTO can expedite the resolution of technical issues previously raised by the COA.