Obiena conquers Croatia in 1st indoor tournament

IT was another day at the office after all for Ernest John “EJ” Obiena who looked reluctant about how his mind and body would respond to his first indoor competition of the year in Osijek, Croatia.

“It was a great start,” said Obiena’s confidante Jim Lafferty on Wednesday hours after the world No. 2 pole vaulter leapt to the gold medal in the Memoriap Josip Gasparac at the Dvorane Gradski multi-purpose arena.

The 28-year-old Obiena cleared 5.83 meters in the victory with enough to spare as Portugal’s Pedro Buaro managed 5.73m for the silver medal and the US’s Olen Tray Oates did 5.61m for the bronze medal.

“As far as EJ’s physical condition is concerned, I can say that everything is proceeding according to the plan,” Obiena’s physiotherapist Antonio Guglierta also told BusinessMirror Wednesday. “We had no negative episodes and I hope everything can continue in the best possible way.”

Obiena, Guglierta said, didn’t need to do anything special in his first indoor competition for the season where he put to test the hard work in training that started after a brief vacation in October and in training camps in Dubai and Italy.

Mexico’s Jorge Luna and Saudi Arabia’s Hussain Asim Al Hizam placed fourth and fifth with similar 5.51m heights.

With a personal best 6.0 meters, Obiena was favored in Croatia despite the absence of the big name stars of the discipline, including Olympic and world champion and record holder Armand Duplantis.

But it was all about Obiena going after the numbers as he starts a six-month preparation for his Paris Olympics campaign.

He was reluctant about how his mind and body would respond to his first tournament since winning gold in record fashion at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games last September.

“I have no idea where I am in terms of my preparation and rhythm,” said Obiena on the eve of the Croatia sortie.

Obiena made 5.83 meters in his first attempt at Dvorane Gradski to send a strong message on his mission to win gold in Paris.

But he knows the season could play out differently—and more difficult—as the Olympics get closer.

“It’s not going to be an easy indoor season, I just have to hone more my technique and rhythm,” he said.

He will proceed to Berlin for the ISTAF indoors on February 23 and to Glasgow for the world indoor championships from March 1 to 3.

Obiena was the first Filipino to qualify for the Olympics in July last year, ahead of world champion Carlos Yulo and fellow gymnast Aleah Finnegan Cruz and boxer Eumir Felix Marcial, who clinched bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games.