Novas and Super Novas

THE volleyball season is on! And the unique sound and vibe of this sport that was—would you believe—a popular sport in the Philippines since the early 1900s has taken over the playing arenas effective February.

Both the professional Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) and the collegiate volleyball tournament of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) have taken over the collective consciousness of Pinoy sports fans.

And the screams are deafening.

All the stars of the game that used to provide the sparks in collegiate volleyball almost a decade ago are now the reigning queens of the PVL. They hold court three times a week and dazzle audiences who love their action-packed game, mixed with finesse, strength, skill and a lot of chutzpah.

Almost 10 years ago, these accomplished pro netters began their quest for both fame and honor in the UAAP—bright-eyed and fresh from high schools all over the country. I remember the 78th season of the UAAP back in 2015-16 well.

Each UAAP team had stars that made every volleyball game exciting to watch, without exception. All teams seemed evenly matched and had something to show. Each school had a super-heroine to carry the colors and give pride to their respective faithful. Fans came by the busload, literally.

That year, the Ateneo De Manila Blue Eagles still had Alyssa Valdez in their roster. And with her, Bea De Leon, Maddy Madayao, Gia Morado and a spunky Joanna Maraguinot made the Blue and White a truly formidable team.

De La Salle, the high-flying Eagles’ favorite frenemy, sported Mika Reyes, Kim Fajardo, Kim Dy, Ara Galang, Dawn Macandili and a brand new recruit Majoy Baron in their roster.

The National University Lady Bulldogs had the long, lean and very athletic Jaja Santiago as their lead, amply supported by Myla Pablo, Risa Sato, Aiko Urdas, Jorelle Singh and Justine Nabor.

Adamson University was bannered by now social media star Jema Galanza, who had the support of Bernadette Flora, Joy Dacoron and Pau Soriano.

Bernadette Pons was Far Eastern University’s (FEU) main weapon, alongside Rem Palma, Carly Hernandez, Chin Basas, Buding Duremdes and Kyle Negrito.

Sisi Rondina started making a name for herself during that season, as the University of Santo Tomas Lady Tigresses wowed many. Their line-up included Eya Laure, Ria Meneses and Carmela Tunay.

The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons landed in the Final Four that year behind the tandem of Isa Molde and Tots Carlos, supported by Kathy Bersola, Nicole Tiamzon, Justine Dorog and Ayel Estrañero.

The University of the East (UE) was fun to watch because Judith Abil—with all her flair, funny antics and surprise moves—was there. Celine Domingo and Shaya Adorador were solid, as was their libero, Kat Arado.

Ateneo had been dominant in the game the previous two seasons and were aiming for a Grand Slam in Season 78. But their bitter rivals, the De La Salle Green Spikers (whom they defeated the previous year in the finals), had their comeuppance that year—taking home the women’s volleyball crown in a burst of glory.

La Salle went on to win Season 79 as well, taking the Green and Blue rivalry in women’s volleyball a notch higher. For three consecutive years Ateneo-La Salle showdowns was the piece de resistance of UAAP women’s volleyball.

Then De La Salle took over the reins of women’s volleyball, winning Seasons 79 and 80 as well. Ateneo fought back and won Season 81, then NU made a strong comeback in Season 84 after the pandemic. But La Salle asserted its might once more in Season 85.

Now it’s Season 86. And although La Salle looks like it has no plans of ceding the volleyball crown to other aspirants, there are teams that have shown they’ve got the skills and the smarts as well—like NU and UST. The UE Lady Warriors—built from the ground up—look like they’re on the warpath and have a strong arsenal this year.

There are new stars being born in each team as well. Watch out for these names who will one day be part of your pro volleyball weekends for sure: La Salle’s Angel Canino, Ateneo’s Gerzel Tsunashima, FEU’s Tin Ubaldo, UE’s Casiey Dongallo, UP’s Niña Ytang, Adamson’s Lucille Almonte, UST’s Regina Jurado and NU’s Michaela Belen.

There are definitely more. But due to space limitations, I could only choose one per team. Groan.