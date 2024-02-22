Next-man-up as Gilas faces HK

THE Philippines faces Hong Kong team in the first window of an International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup 2025 qualifier at the Tsue Wan Stadium on Thursday.

And it would be a next-man-up approach for the team of head coach Tim Cone, who will miss battle-scarred 6-foot-10 June Mar Fajardo and 6-foot-7 AJ Edu who are recovering from injuries.

Expected to step up are 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto, 6-foot-7 Carl Tamayo and 6-foot-9 Japeth Aguilar, whose veteran smarts would come in handy for Gilas Pilipinas.

“Always ready, big props to Japeth [Aguilar] for stepping in for that spot,” said Sotto in a news conference ahead of the team’s departure to Hong Kong.

The match between the No. 38-ranked Philippines and the No. 119 Hong Kong side is set at 8 p.m.

“It’s next man up,” Sotto said. “We’re missing two key players so the rest will have to step up and we have confidence on our big men.”

Also on the team are Jamie Malonzo, CJ Perez, Scottie Thompson, Calvin Oftana, Dwight Ramos Chris Newsome, Kevin Quiambao, and naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

Although ranked way below Gilas, Hong Kong could be formidable with its players who donned the Bay Area Dragons jersey—Duncan Reid, So Chi Lok, Leung Shiu Wah, Hon Tin Chi, Ricky Yang, Tam Tsz Kin, Yeung Siu Hung, Wong Tsz Him, Oliver Xu, Tsoi Lung Tak, Liu Kwan Ho and Chang Hiu Fung.

Gilas Pilipinas flies back immediately for its home game against Chinese-Taipei on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Image credits: Fiba Asia





