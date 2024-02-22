New Clark City is next ‘growth area’—PBBM

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said New Clark City is now on its way to becoming the country’s next “growth area” for investments and tourism amid its ongoing infrastructure and transportation projects.

In his speech after the inspection of the Airport to New Clark City Access Road (ANAR) in Pampanga on Wednesday, the chief executive stressed the importance of improving the facilities and public transportation in the metropolis in Tarlac to make it more attractive to investors.

He noted the P8.42-billion ANAR project is a step in that direction of making the New Clark City accessible, since it will reduce travel time from the urban area to the Clark International Airport (CRK) from one hour to just 20 minutes, without any toll, once completed.

“This road is much more than just an access road. It is part of our plan to propel Clark as an alternate growth area,” Marcos said. “It is a red carpet rolled out to those who will partake in all the best things that Clark can offer,” he added.

Marcos ordered the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to finish the remaining works of the almost 20-kilometer ANAR. As of February 14, the access road is 95.21 percent complete.

Currently, Clark already hosts innovation labs, creative workshops, manufacturing concerns, leisure complexes, and a cyber corridor.

Valuable contribution

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer (PCEO) Joshua M. Bingcang said he is optimistic Clark can draw more investments due to the ongoing development projects in the area including the ANAR, CRK expansion plan, inclusion in the railway project connecting Subic to Batangas, and its relocation of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) housing facilities.

He noted that the area in Clark Freeport Zone, to be vacated by the PAF housing units, will be converted into the Clark Central Business District, which is expected to generate 170,000 jobs.

Marcos vowed the national government will continue to help in “building world class infrastructure that can host a business in a high-growth area” such as Clark.

He also lauded the BCDA for its successful initiatives of repurposing former military bases into economic and commercial areas such as the Bonifacio Global City, McKinley Hill, Newport City, and the New Clark City to finance the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“The BCDA has contributed 59.71 billion pesos for the equipment, weaponry, vehicles, vessels, and structures used by our armed forces,” Marcos said.

“So, indeed, the BCDA has a major role to play in the Bagong Pilipinas [New Philippines] vision that all Filipinos are working hard to achieve,” he added.