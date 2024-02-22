Muntinlupa recognized by the National Nutrition Council for its exemplary nutrition program

FOR the first time, Muntinlupa has been conferred with the Consistent Regional Outstanding Winner in Nutrition (CROWN) by the National Nutrition Council (NNC) for its initiatives to improve the nutrition situation and eradicate child malnutrition in the city in the last three years.

Accepting the award was Mayor Ruffy Biazon, noting that this was the first time the city has ever received the CROWN accolade. He said: “We thank the City Nutrition Committee and to everyone who made this award possible.”

But prior to CROWN, Muntinlupa already got the Green Banner Seal of Compliance Award from the NNC for 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022. It is the highest citation for local government units (LGUs) that constantly implement effective nutrition programs.

Also, the NNC honored Alicia Tanabe of Barangay Alabang as the National Outstanding Barangay Nutrition Scholar (BNS) for 2022.

Her outstanding initiatives include the “EaTiNg Program,” a 120-day feeding project for malnourished children and pregnant/lactating mothers; urban gardening to supply food for day care children; enrolling nutritionally at-risk pregnant and lactating mothers in a dietary supplementation program; bench lectures and educational initiatives; and house-to-house visits that teach parents on how to make nutritious meals for their kids.

BNS is a community health worker tasked with promoting health and nutrition causes at the community level. He or she serves as an important link between families and the local nutrition councils, identifying families and individuals requiring intervention, and acting as a go-between to ensure positive health outcomes.

Elderly care

THE city government also takes good care of the senior citizens so that they become functioning members of the society by ensuring their health is always in good condition with free the provision of maintenance medicines.

Elderly Muntinlupeños can receive up to a month’s supply of health maintenance drugs, such as losartan, amlodipine, and metformin as part of Biazon’s commitment to expand the city’s health care system to include the well-being of seniors.

Beneficiaries just need to visit the nearest Barangay Health Center to register and avail of a free regular checkup and maintenance medicines. They are, likewise, encouraged to visit the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs or call 8511-0227 to know more about their benefits and privileges.