Maynilad to spend P31 billion on projects

Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) said it will invest more than P31 billion this year in its water and wastewater projects.

Maynilad said this year’s capital expenditure (capex) will be the biggest for the company since water services in Metro Manila were privatized in 1997.

The bulk of this budget, or P11.40 billion, has been earmarked for Maynilad’s wastewater management projects, including the construction of new Sewage Treatment Plants and the laying of new sewer lines.

Around P8.72 billion will go towards the implementation of water source projects that will enable Maynilad to tap alternate raw water sources and generate more supply for customers. Some P6.27 billion has been allotted for operations support projects, such as the upgrade and construction of key facilities including pumping stations, water reservoirs, and primary lines, among others.

More than P4 billion will be dedicated to the company’s non-revenue water reduction program and service expansion initiatives. The rest of the 2024 capex budget will be used for its customer service and information infrastructure, among other projects.

Funding of Maynilad’s massive infrastructure investment will come from local and international bank loans, and internally generated funds.

“Last year, we spent over P26 billion in capital investment, which is our highest annual capex spend in history. We are continuing to accelerate our service enhancement program so that our customers can enjoy the benefits sooner rather than later,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

Per its approved 2023-2027 business plan, Maynilad has set a P227-billion total spending plan to sustain service enhancements and ensure water sustainability and security.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is a concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (all but portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), Quezon City (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue, the northern part starting from the Districts of the Holy Spirit and Batasan Hills), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; Cavite City, and the towns of Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.