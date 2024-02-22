Looking bright: FFCCCII outlines key initiatives for sustained growth

The Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) expressed optimism about the country’s economic growth in the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon, notwithstanding the challenges faced in the past two years, particularly the impact of inflation due to geopolitical uncertainties, trade restrictions, and calamities.

Despite global economic slumps reported in various countries, FFCCCII president Dr. Cecilio Pedro recently emphasized the resilience of the Philippine economy, rooted in positive macroeconomic fundamentals.

In his recent speech at the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) “Prospects of the Philippines” Forum held at the Manila Hotel, Pedro delivered a speech outlining 12 key initiatives for the sustained growth and inclusivity of the Philippine economy.

These are continuous business reforms, empowering local manufacturing, revitalizing export industries, securing affordable and stable energy, accelerating digitalization, modernizing agriculture, in infrastructure development, boosting tourism as a pillar of the Philippine economy, investment in globally competitive education, social development initiatives, political and social stability, and global economic cooperation.

Dr. Pedro, the founder of Lamoiyan Corp., maker of the popular Hapee toothpaste, Pedro also emphasized the diverse programs and projects implemented by FFCCCII, ranging from economic and social initiatives to cultural and educational endeavors.

Notable projects include barrio school donations, free medical and dental missions, calamity relief operations, and support for Filipino Chinese volunteer fire brigades.

Furthermore, he commended the pivotal role played by the media, specifically addressing the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines. He highlighted the media’s commitment to delivering accurate and timely news reports, emphasizing its significant contribution to fortifying the foundations of the Philippine economy.

He urged the media to persist in guiding leaders and society towards addressing the paramount challenge of sustaining Philippine socio-economic development and stability.

In conclusion, Dr. Pedro reaffirmed FFCCCII’s unwavering support for nation-building and socio-economic progress. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would contribute to a stronger, more inclusive, and globally competitive Philippine economy, laying the foundation for a resilient nation.