LandBank calls for investment in RTB-30

THE Land Bank of the Philippines announced it is inviting Filipinos to participate in the Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) latest retail treasury bonds offering to save more of their money. Interested investors may purchase the Retail Treasury Bonds Tranche 30 (RTB-30) with a minimum investment of P5,000, offering an annual fixed interest rate of 6.25 percent within a 5-year term.

LandBank serves as one of the Joint Lead Issue Managers of RTB-30. The offer period will end on February 23 or earlier as determined by the BTr, and the issue date is scheduled on February 28, 2024.

Interest payments will be paid quarterly during the term of the bond.