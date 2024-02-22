Japan honors Filipina chef Aspiras with Ambassador’s Commendation

ON February 9, the Japanese Embassy bestowed on Chef Regina “Reggie” M. Aspiras the prestigious Ambassador’s Commendation in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the culinary cultural exchange between Japan and the Philippines.

The embassy congratulated Aspiras for her outstanding service and dedication to the promotion of cultural understanding through the shared joy of food: “The distinguished honor underscored Chef Reggie’s pivotal role in deepening mutual understanding and fostering [our enduring friendship via] her culinary expertise.”

According to the deputation, Aspiras has been a close friend and collaborator of the Embassy of Japan, particularly with Executive Chef Daisuke Suzuki. Together, they undertook numerous projects, including the acclaimed documentary “Suzuki Daisuke: Diary of an Ambassador’s Chef” and the delectable cookbook “GochiSo Sarap:” Homestyle Japanese Dishes for Everyone.

For the embassy, “the Ambassador’s Commendation acknowledged Chef Reggie’s unwavering commitment to elevating the culinary arts as a means of cultural diplomacy. Her efforts not only highlighted the richness of Japanese and Filipino cuisines, but also created a bridge of cultural exchange, fostering a stronger bond between the peoples of Japan and the Philippines. The collaboration between Chef Reggie Aspiras and Executive Chef Daisuke Suzuki not only resulted in culinary masterpieces, but also served as a testament to the power of gastronomy in building connections and transcending cultural boundaries.”

For his part, Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa expressed his appreciation to Aspiras, then noted that in 2013, through the promotion of experts, enthusiasts, tourists and appreciators, Japanese food was recognized as an “Intangible Cultural Heritage” under the title of “Washoku: Traditional Japanese cuisine” by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization or Unesco.

“I…express my deepest gratitude to Chef Reggie for…advancing Japanese cuisine,” he added. “By presenting you with the Ambassador’s Commendation, may your exemplary work inspire others to become cultural advocates like you.”