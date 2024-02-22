Inter-Ateneo friendlies

IT’S a friendly tournament of football.

But that’s just in name.

The Fourth Inter-Ateneo Football Friendlies (IAF) will kick off Saturday at the Ateneo de Manila High School football field. Expect every Ateneo school to go play its hearts out and secure bragging rights—even if only for a year—the unofficial title of the “best Ateneo football school.”

Five of the seven Ateneo schools—Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Manila, Naga and Zamboanga—are participating in this tournament that features competitions in the 40-and-up and the 48-and-up divisions.

Two other Ateneo campuses in Cebu and Iloilo are not participating.

“Last count, there were 360 athletes on 15 teams,” bared 2024 IAF organizer Martin Lacdao who while playing got the Manila side, was adjudged best defender in 2020 and 2023. “We have seven squads competing in the 48-and-up as well as eight in the 40-and-up.”

Some schools, due to their wealth of talent, have fielded two teams.

Because of the sheer number of Ateneo schools across the country, not many get to suit up for the Manila side in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Some move to other schools for high school or even college for the opportunity to play in either the UAAP or the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

In recent years, the Davao campus has sent many players to De La Salle. Two of them are playing in the 2024 IAF—Jigger Avancena and Ron Poblete. Others transferred to University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University or even San Beda.

Previous champions in the 40-and-up are Zamboanga (2020 and 2023) and Cagayan de Oro (2022).

In the 48-and-up group, Zamboanga took the 2020 edition for a double while Davao topped 2022 with Manila winning in 2023.

The IAF attracts over 300 players with many having played varsity level during their college days while some served with the national team or even in the defunct United Football League.

Hence, come kick-off, the competitive nature of the tournament.

“When you have ex-varsity and ex-national team players, you can bet they will still want to show that they have their stuff,” Lacdao said. “It is no different from any alumni-based league. Athletes will always have this competitive nature in them.”

“But at the end of the day, it’s very much about fellowship and being fellow Ateneans,” he added.

Lacdao stressed that not everyone on all the sides played competitive football during their school days. He himself wrote for the Ateneo college newspaper, The Guidon. While Attorney Hubert Guevarra, who works with the current administration, was in school government.

“It’s also for the ordinary joes and nerds like me and Hubert who became lawyers but rediscovered our love for the Beautiful Game later in our lives,” Lacdao said.

The one-day tournament is expected to draw close to 700 people to the Ateneo High School football field.

“We expect to grow the tournament when we hope to add a women’s division and younger age groups in the future,” noted Lacdao of the plans for the IAF’s growth.