IKEA Philippines donates P1.2M soft toy sales to Better World Smokey Mountain

IKEA Philippines recently donated over P1.2 million to Better World Smokey Mountain (BWSM), a community center managed by San Miguel Foundation, to benefit more than 1,500 families and children in Tondo, Manila.

The proceeds of the donation drive were from the Swedish home furnishing brand’s “Better World, Better Toys” campaign wherein P50 from every purchase of any soft toy will be donated to Better World Smokey Mountain. Customers chose from wide variety of irresistible cuddly companions, ranging from the Kramig panda bear to aquatic mammals of the Blavingad collection, and space creatures and aliens from the Aftonsparv collection. More than 24,000 IKEA soft toys were sold in the duration of the drive from November 13 to December 16, 2023.

“We are extremely grateful for the continuous generosity of IKEA Philippines. From the ideation phase of BWSM to now furthering the cause of our centers, IKEA has been there with us not only in terms of financial support but in other aspects as well,” said Mark Rebucan, program associate of San Miguel Foundation. The funds shall be utilized in the implementation of additional extra-curricular activities that will allow members of all ages to hone their creative skills including dance, music and the arts. Additionally, the funds will help procure other materials needed for the establishment of another playground that will cater to babies and toddlers. Income-generating projects for its members such as livelihood programs of nanay leaders will also benefit from the donation.

In September 2023, IKEA Philippines provided and assembled home furnishings for the classrooms and library of Better World Smokey Mountain community center that serves as a learning and skills development center for 2,500 families or roughly 12,500 individuals from the historically underserved communities in Tondo.

Creating partnerships for positive impact in social communities is one of IKEA Philippines’ sustainability commitments. Currently, IKEA is also working with R2R (Rags2Riches) as their sewing service provider in IKEA Pasay City.

More information is available at www.ikea.ph/FY23SustainabilityReport.