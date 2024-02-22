House sets investigation into impact of Sen. Imee’s 4Ps fund ‘realignment’

House Deputy Speaker David Suarez announced Thursday that the lower chamber is poised to investigate the controversial P13-billion budget “realignments” for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and assess the degree of impact on 4.3 million Filipinos, or 900,000 impacted families.

Emphasizing the oversight responsibilities of the House, Suarez stressed the need to investigate these budget realignments to assess their impact on the program and the actual number of affected Filipinos and households.

“Now, given the recent disclosure we uncovered a few days ago, it is imperative for the House to investigate, firstly, the effects on the program. Secondly, we need to ascertain how many millions of Filipinos and households have been affected by this fund reallocation within the program,” Suarez said.

Suarez also asked Senator and presidential sister Imee Marcos to clarify to the public her actions regarding the reallocation of around P13 billion from the 4Ps fund in the previous year to other social amelioration programs.

Suarez emphasized that given Sen. Marcos’ admission of reducing the 4Ps budget for the “poorest of the poor” in the 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA), she should address allegations that similar actions might have occurred in previous years.

“In light of Senator Marcos admitting to cutting funds for 4Ps, the question is, how many millions of Filipinos were affected by the reduced funding? The bigger question is, how many millions of Filipinos and households were affected by the transfer of funds, and it seems this may not have only happened in 2023,” Suarez pointed out.

Sen. Marcos, acknowledging her recommendation to reallocate approximately P8 billion from 4Ps to other DSWD programs, explained the rationale behind the decision during the 2023 national budget deliberations in 2022.

But Suarez argued that the 4Ps program is not just some government aid project that lawmakers can tinker with as it is based on a law, Republic Act (RA) No. 11310, or the 4Ps Act.

“Let’s not forget, 4Ps is a law. It’s not just a regular program, it’s not just a project that comes and goes. It’s a law. It has specific beneficiaries. It has specific objectives, and therefore the funding has to be secured to support the intent of the program,” Suarez explained.

Earlier, Assistant Minority Leader and 4PS Party-list Rep. JC Abalos II appealed to Sen. Marcos not to cut the budget of the 4Ps program under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) again.

He said that with the budget cut made by the Senate, there was considerable delay in giving the cash grant to the beneficiaries.