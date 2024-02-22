High Speed Hitters buck shaky start, crush Highrisers

PLDT flashed its endgame savvy to thwart a surprisingly tough Galeries Tower side in the early going then showcased its dominance in the last two sets to score a 25-22, 25-6, 25-9 victory on Thursday and force an early three-way tie for the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference elimination in San Juan City.

Savi Davison played a pivotal role in the High Speed Hitters’s commanding performance during the last two sets, finishing as the top scorer with 19 points, including 16 successful attacks, while Jules Samonte backed her up with 15 markers, including four aces.

The Fil-Canadian later expressed enthusiasm for the team’s prospects in the season-opening conference, especially with the addition of former F2 Logistics players Kim Fajardo and Major Baron, who delivered 11 excellent sets and two points, and four points, respectively.

“So excited being here for the conference. Also excited with the people we have, with the additions,” Davison said.

She joined PLDT in the second AFC last year.

The victory not only showcased PLDT’s adaptability but also hinted at a promising campaign for the team in the upcoming matches.

With Fiola Ceballos adding seven markers, Jessey de Leon finishing with four points and seven others adding at least one point, the High Speed Hitters overpowered the Highrisers in spikes, 47-24. PLDT also finished with six blocks and the same number of aces against Galeries Tower’s 2 and 1, respectively.

Despite a shaky start, Davison said that they had a good first game by focusing on the basics – service, passing and winners.

The match lasted 75 minutes with the Highrisers putting up a strong fight, forcing several standoffs in the opening frame, including one at 15.

However, a 7-3 run by PLDT secured the endgame cushion, leading to a 22-18 advantage and eventually a three-point win.

The High Speed Hitters demonstrated their true capabilities in the last two sets, taking commanding leads at 12-4 in the second and 22-8 in the third.

Despite an impressive initial showing, the Highrisers couldn’t match up with their more experienced rivals, resulting in a three-set triumph that has marked the first two elims playdates of the conference organized by Sports Vision.

Norielle Ipac top-scored for Galeries with seven points while Shola Alvarez and France Ronquillo scored four points apiece and Andrea Marzan, Carly Hernandez and Ysa Jimenez posted three points each for Galeries Tower.

The victory thus leveled PLDT with Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz, both opening day winners, while Galeries Tower joined Capital1 and Strong Athletics at 0-1.