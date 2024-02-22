GSIS to serve as voter registration site

THE head office of the Government Service Insurance System in Pasay will serve as one of the voter registration sites for the “Register Anywhere Project,” or “Rap,” of the Commission on Elections, a statement by the GSIS read.

The voter registration facility will be at the GSIS Gymnasium and will operate on February 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., “catering to individuals interested in registering or transferring their voter credentials within any locality in the Philippines.”

Prospective applicants may personally appear at the GSIS head office in Pasay City and submit their application forms along with a photocopy of a valid government-issued identification (ID) card, which must be presented alongside original ID. Biometric data will be collected from applicants taken on the scheduled date, the GSIS said.