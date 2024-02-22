Government wants to expand transport options

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is open to legalizing motorcycle taxis and easing regulations for transport network vehicle service (TNVS) to help improve commuter access to alternative public transportation.

Marcos made the remark after his meeting with tech firm Grab Holdings Inc. (GHI) last Tuesday at the President’s Hall in Malacañang.

Grab is well known locally for its ride-hailing and food delivery services.

“We’re working with Grab to legalizing motorcycle taxis and relax regulations on TNVS,” Marcos said in a post on Facebook.

“More transport options will benefit commuters, drivers, and MSMEs [micro, small, and medium enterprise].”

The President lauded the contribution of GHI in providing employment to an estimated 300,000 Filipinos.

Last year, GHI said it can generate 500,000 jobs provided the government will scrap restrictive regulations for TNVS.

Grab has been pushing for the removal of the supply cap being imposed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to regulate the number of TNVS units in the country.

It is also expected to benefit from legalizing motorcycle taxis since it also offered services after it bought out Move It in 2022. Currently, motorcycle taxis are operating through a pilot study being conducted by the LTFRB.

The said proposals are part of Grab’s efforts to increase its ridership from 300,000 a day to half million per day, which it noted it can do in six months “with the support of the President.”

The Department of Transportation said it needs to study the proposal for the removal of the supply cap, while the bills for legalizing motorcycle taxis are still pending in Congress.

