Embassy launches Italian cuisine cooking workshop for Tondo kids

CHILDREN of Tondo, Manila are now becoming equipped with new expertise on world-class Italian cookery.

Providing an avenue for more career options for underprivileged Tondo kids, the Embassy of Italy organized a cooking workshop on traditional Italian recipes. It was the third activity lined up under the “Embassy of Italy meets the Youth of Tondo” festival aimed at exposing the youngsters to a variety of cultural activities until July and intended to contribute to their personal and professional growth.

The event was recently held at the Fr. Gioacchino Hall of San Pablo Apostol Parish. Led by Ambassador Marco Clemente and in partnership with the Canossa-Tondo Children’s Foundation Inc. (CTCFI) of Father Giovanni Gentilin, more than 50 kids learned kitchen secrets to cooking and prepared traditional Italian dishes.

“I hope that…you could learn something useful for your future life,” the ambassador told the kids who participated in the cooking workshop. “Maybe some of you would like to become a professional cook… I strongly recommend that because it is a very good job. People eat, they will never stop eating; so, if you provide this service, it is a job that will stay forever…you can open your own restaurant.”

He hoped that they would open the first Italian restaurant in their community: “That would be a good idea.”

Officiated by CTCFI managing directress Teresita Carmelo, among the dishes taught in the workshop included an aperitivo (appetizer) called crostini (Italian toast), penne alla bolognese and spiedini di petto di pollo for the primo piatto (first plate) and secondo piatto (second plate) and mango panna cotta for dolce (dessert).

The envoy promised that the embassy’s efforts would not stop with the event. In fact, the deputation has lined up several activities for the youth of the area for 2024.

Among those are the launches of the six-month Italian Language Course for select students from the CTCFI community, and an all-Filipino opera performance at the covered court of the aforementioned school to promote the beauty and importance of art and music, as well as Filipino talent and creativity.