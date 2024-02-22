DOH pushes for vaccination vs whooping cough as infant dies of disease in Iloilo

Two babies in Iloilo, both under one year old, were hospitalized due to pertussis or whooping cough and one of them died. The baby who died was just 21 days old.

The Department of Health (DOH) said that pertussis or whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial disease that causes severe, uncontrollable coughing fits that can leave the individual “whooping” for deep breaths afterwards.

It affects people of all ages but is especially dangerous and even fatal for young children and infants.

“It is caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacteria. It is easily transmitted from person to person through infectious droplets produced from coughing or sneezing,” the DOH said.

Dr. Richard Mata, a pediatrician said that if a child or baby is coughing, it is better to go to the doctor immediately.

“If a whopping sound develops Kung nagkaroon na po ng whooping sound, ‘yun ang mas delikado,” Mata said in an interview with One PH.

“Huwag din natin ipalapit sa mga tao ang baby kasi hindi natin alam, sino ang may sakit nito,” he added.

People become infected by inhaling these droplets or touching surfaces with infected droplets and subsequently touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Symptoms

THE symptoms usually develop around five to 10 days after infection but can take as long as three weeks to appear.

Infected individuals are most contagious during the first two weeks of symptoms.

During the first one to two weeks of symptoms, an individual will experience symptoms resembling the common cold, such as fever, runny nose, and a mild cough.

Among infants, apnea (or pauses in breathing) is typical. When the disease worsens, an individual will experience paroxysmal coughing which is many, rapid, violent coughs followed by a “whoop” as the individual struggles to breathe and recover.

Vomiting and exhaustion commonly follow these paroxysmal coughs. This stage of the disease can last for one to six weeks and has been documented to last as long as 10 weeks.

The worse the condition, the DOH added, the more frequent the paroxysms, which would also become more common at night.

Among babies, paroxysmal coughing is not very common; instead, during this stage, apnea is more common, becoming evident when the babies turn “blue” or cyanotic.

During recovery, coughing fits can still return, although milder and less common, and may persist for many months.

Vaccination

THE DOH pushes for vaccination because pertussis is preventable through it.

The vaccine is given as a combination that also covers for diphtheria and tetanus. If the vaccine is widely available and routinely given during infancy, with booster doses throughout childhood.

Vaccination can prevent infection, or in areas where the disease is still widespread, can make the course of disease milder.

To prevent the spread of pertussis or getting infected, the DOH said, proper cough and sneeze etiquette should be practiced at all times and taught to children regularly (e.g. cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue, handkerchief, or one’s upper sleeve or elbow and not with your bare hand; dispose of used tissue properly; wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer thoroughly for 20 seconds).

“As much as possible, at home, individuals displaying symptoms like coughs or colds, should be isolated from other people,” the DOH concluded.