DOE: No projected power shortage during summer, but energy conservation a must

THE Department of Energy (DOE) once again assured that there is no projected shortage of power supply during summer months when electricity demand is at its peak.

DOE officials, however, told power consumers it would be best to adhere to the practice of energy conservation.

“Based on the power outlook presented to us, every week we have a power outlook, we don’t see any occurrence of yellow or red alerts,” said DOE Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said Thursday.

Yellow alerts are issued when the level of power reserve in the grid is low, while red alerts are declared when actual power supply against demand is insufficient and power interruptions are imminent.

Still, she urged Filipinos to apply energy conservation practices because the DOE’s projection is anchored on certain assumptions. “One of the things that we are counting on is for our countrymen to conserve electricity. Because we have forecasted their consumption, but if they go beyond the forecast, of course, we will have problem. That’s why we are saying, let us maintain our conservation of energy,” Guevara stressed.

Even Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla assured that there is “adequate supply right now,” but continuous monitoring, particularly on hydro power plants, should be done.

“The dams, at the start of this period, they had good and adequate water supply. But we’ve had to limit also the use for power because the agriculture sector has had an increased need for irrigation. So, we’re monitoring closely the rate at which the usage for irrigation is also depleting the volumes for power use.

And exploring ways by which we can have the water being released for irrigation being used for power. Because the use of water for hydropower is non-consumptive. In other words, you don’t consume the power that goes into the power turbines. So, the same power can be used for irrigation and there must be a way to better complement this,” Lotilla explained.

Based on the agency’s power supply and demand outlook, Guevara said the supply margin for Luzon grid is currently pegged at about 300 to 700 megawatts (MW).

“We look at the worst case…The only possible thing that might happen is that you might have to run the more expensive plants then power rates would certainly go higher but then it’s worse than no electricity at all,” she said.

The DOE has since been advocating for energy conservation even if there is an ample power supply.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has emphasized the need to expand and deepen the practice of energy and conservation to mitigate power demand. He appealed to Filipinos to conserve energy and create a culture of responsible usage of electricity as power supply projections may still change, even if we have adequate projection, due to extreme temperatures during the height of summer that will be exacerbated by El Niño,” Lotilla had said.

“Let’s continue to work on energy efficiency and conservation. Because that would really help us in addressing the cost. We don’t have to run the diesel-fired and the oil-based power plants which usually increase the rates,” he added.

The Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2) earlier lauded the DOE for issuing policies that are meant to reclassify and adjust the consumption thresholds of designated establishments.

The group was referring to three DOE circulars reclassifying designated establishments in the commercial, industrial and transport sectors, adjusting their thresholds, and providing compliance guidelines.

“The new DOE department circulars support the overarching objective of making the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act more inclusive by capturing medium-sized private energy end-users under the policy mandate and obligations of designated establishments in the commercial, industrial and transport sectors. The clean energy transition toward more efficient use of energy can be accelerated if the country captures a wider segment of energy end-use economy,” said PE2.