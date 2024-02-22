Cua aims to sustain run in Digos City

DHEA CUA is poised to extend her impressive performance in the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) circuit as junior tennis action shifts to Digos City for the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas National Championships starting Thursday in Davao del Sur.

The Kidapawan City native is eyeing a third consecutive MVP crown in this week’s Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop at the Digos City Tennis Club after clinching top honors in the two-leg Governor Edwin Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte over the past two weeks.

Confident in her abilities, Cua is upbeat about her chances in both the 16- and 18-and-under categories of the tournament, which is part of the country’s longest talent-search sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

However, she faces stiff competition from formidable opponents like Aika Salahuddin, Camille Clar and Keena Villaraiz in 16-and-U division, and Kyle Sonza, Chelsea Bernaldez and siblings Althea and Aika Salahuddin in the premier category.

In the boys’ division, Stephen Fuertes and Marcus Go are eager to secure another two-title feats.

Fuertes aims to shine on home turf in both the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under classes, where he previously dominated in Leg 1 of the Jubahib Cup.

Meanwhile, Go, coming off title victories in the 12- and 14-and-U divisions, faces a challenging field in his quest for success in the week-long tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and supported by Rep. John Tracy Cagas.

Fuertes also gears up against strong contenders like Randy Pausanos, Maersk Labandero and Kurt Alcantara in the premier category. In the 16-and-under class, he anticipates tough competition from Jan Gecosala, Wallaen Cabigas, Labandero and Alcantara.

Go, securing the top seeding in the 12-and-under divison, competes against players like Kresthan Belacas, Francis Florida and Pete Niere. However, in the competitive 14-and-under category, Go holds the No. 6 ranking, with Jan Gecosala, Andrei Otoc, Axlejeal Cubelo and Allister Carvajal taking the spotlight.

Also up for grabs in the tournament, backed by Slazenger, UTR and the Province of Davao del Sur, are the boys’ and girls’ doubles titles in 10-, 14- and 18-and-U divisions.

Meanwhile, the Governor Yvonne Cagas leg will be held February 29 to March 4 in the Municipality of Bansalan, also in Davao del Sur, For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.