Comelec declares failed bid for OVCS in 2025 elections

PREPARATIONS of the Commission on Elections have hit a snag after it declared a failed bid for the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) to be used for the 2025 polls.

However, the poll body was able to make progress on its attempt to secure the service provider for its Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) requirements.

On Wednesday, the Comelec Special Bids and Awards Committee-Automated Election System (SBAC-AES) declared ineligible the two firms—Indra Soluciones Technologias and We Are I.T. Philippines Inc.—which made bids for the P465.8-million OVCS contract.

The SBAC-AES said Indra did not meet all the requirements under the implementing rules of Republic Act No. 9814 due to an unsigned certificate of Net Financial Contracting Capacity (NFCC); inconsistency on the indicated assets and liabilities reflected on its NFCC and submitted PhilGEPS Certificate of Registration (Platinum Membership).

It also failed to submit the credentials of its third-party certifiers and a demo unit version of the solution it offered in a CD or USB Flash Drive; its incomplete change management plan and standards of audits was also cited.

The deficiencies of We Are, said Comelec, are: non-compliant Statements of Single Largest Completed Contract; failure to submit proof that it legally owns the internet/online voting system; failure to submit the needed brochure and technical data; and incomplete statements of all on-going contracts.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex C. Laudiangco said they are targeting to conduct another bidding for the OVCS next month after they complete the review of the issues raised by their end user.

“We will set a prebid conference immediately after that [review]. Within the reglementary period, we will hold a bidding. So we can expect that by mid March,” Laudiangco told reporters in an interview.

SBAC recommendation

AS for the P18.83-billion Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) contract, Comelec said it will decide whether or not it will award it to Miru Systems this week.

This, after the South Korean firm conducted its end-to-end demonstration of its systems on Wednesday.

Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia said the Comelec en banc is reviewing the recommendations of its SBAC related to the qualification of Miru.

“To be more direct, you will know within the week if we will award to the lone bidder [the contract] based on the evaluation and other issues,” Garcia said in a press conference.

He said if the Comelec en banc decides to award the contract to Miru, they will initiate contract negotiations; if not, they will hold contract bidding instead.

Comelec is targeting to lease 110,000 vote-counting machines for the 2025 polls.

Miru is offering to lease its units for P149,000 each, which is lower compared to the P155,000 per unit budget set by Comelec.