Canada opens Indo-Pacific agri hub in Manila



AGRICULTURAL powerhouse Canada has opened its first ever Indo-Pacific agricultural hub in the Philippines.



The setting up of Canada’s first ever Indo-Pacific Agriculture and

Agri-Food Office (IPAAO) signals another milestone in Ottawa’s

economic pillar to actively engage and advance Canadian interests in

the Indo-Pacific region.



The Indo-Pacific region comprises 40 economies, a huge market of 4

billion people and US$47.19 trillion economic activity. It is the

world’s fastest growing region and Canada’s agriculture and agri-food

exports to the region have reached over US$22.8 billion.



Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay flew to Manila

Wednesday to lead the opening and symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony in

a hotel in Makati City.



MacAulay said Ottawa chose Manila to be the regional hub of IPAAO

because the Philippines and Canada have a “great relationship.”



Canadian Ambassador to Manila David Hartman also attributed to the “a

unique and privileged relationship” with almost 1 million Filipinos

who migrated to Canada.



Hartman added that at the center of the Indo-Pacific region is the

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the Philippines

serving as “connective tissue” that binds north and south Asia.



IPAAO will bring Canadian experts on plants, animals and food to the

Indo-Pacific region to help economies address food security

requirements as well as create more opportunities for Canadian

farmers, producers and the key trading partners.



“This office is fundamentally about capacity-building and

facilitation, so it’s about brokering relationships right on a

commercial scale, on a science, research and development scale across

the entire spectrum of engagement,” Hartman explained.



Diedrah Kelly, former Canadian ambassador to Asean and consul general

in Mumbai, India, is the first head of the IPAAO hub in Manila.



Philippine Ambassador to Canada Maria Andrelita Austria welcomed

Canada’s decision to establish the regional agricultural hub in

Manila because the Philippines has been in the forefront of

international scientific research being host to the International Rice

Research Institute (IRRI) and Asean Center for Biodiversity. She said

the Embassy had lobbied hard for Canada to set up shop in the

Philippines so the country can have the first crack on the

agricultural expertise of Canada.



MacAulay met Benguet-based potato farmers during the IPAAO launch and

intimated that it was “an emotional touching moment” for him learning

that the Canadian government was able to help them grow a bigger

potato variety and increase their income.



He said stories like those inspire them to do better to help improve

the economic condition of Filipino farmers, considered one of the

poorest sectors in the Philippines.



“We feel we are obligated as a country to make sure we’ll do our part

to bring people into the middle class across the globe,” MacAulay

said. “We wanna make sure that whatever they produce, they can produce

a much better crop, and alleviate poverty.”

