Canada opens Indo-Pacific agri hub in Manila

AGRICULTURAL powerhouse Canada has opened its first ever Indo-Pacific agricultural hub in the Philippines.
The setting up of Canada’s first ever Indo-Pacific Agriculture and
Agri-Food Office (IPAAO) signals another milestone in Ottawa’s
economic pillar to actively engage and advance Canadian interests in
the Indo-Pacific region.
The Indo-Pacific region comprises 40 economies, a huge market of 4
billion people and US$47.19 trillion economic activity. It is the
world’s fastest growing region and Canada’s agriculture and agri-food
exports to the region have reached over US$22.8 billion.
Canadian Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay flew to Manila
Wednesday to lead the opening and symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony in
a hotel in Makati City.
MacAulay said Ottawa chose Manila to be the regional hub of IPAAO
because the Philippines and Canada have a “great relationship.”
Canadian Ambassador to Manila David Hartman also attributed to the “a
unique and privileged relationship” with almost 1 million Filipinos
who migrated to Canada.
Hartman added that at the center of the Indo-Pacific region is the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the Philippines
serving as “connective tissue” that binds north and south Asia.
IPAAO will bring Canadian experts on plants, animals and food to the
Indo-Pacific region to help economies address food security
requirements as well as create more opportunities for Canadian
farmers, producers and the key trading partners.
“This office is fundamentally about capacity-building and
facilitation, so it’s about brokering relationships right on a
commercial scale, on a science, research and development scale across
the entire spectrum of engagement,” Hartman explained.
Diedrah Kelly, former Canadian ambassador to Asean and consul general
in Mumbai, India, is the first head of the IPAAO hub in Manila.
Philippine Ambassador to Canada Maria Andrelita Austria welcomed
Canada’s decision to establish the regional agricultural hub in
Manila because the Philippines has been in the forefront of
international scientific research being host to the International Rice
Research Institute (IRRI) and Asean Center for Biodiversity. She said
the Embassy had lobbied hard for Canada to set up shop in the
Philippines so the country can have the first crack on the
agricultural expertise of Canada.
MacAulay met Benguet-based potato farmers during the IPAAO launch and
intimated that it was “an emotional touching moment” for him learning
that the Canadian government was able to help them grow a bigger
potato variety and increase their income.
He said stories like those inspire them to do better to help improve
the economic condition of Filipino farmers, considered one of the
poorest sectors in the Philippines.
“We feel we are obligated as a country to make sure we’ll do our part
to bring people into the middle class across the globe,” MacAulay
said. “We wanna make sure that whatever they produce, they can produce
a much better crop, and alleviate poverty.”
Image credits: Laila D. Austria