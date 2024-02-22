Campi: Rising prices fail to dent auto sales in January

The local auto industry started the year strong as vehicle sales grew by double digits in January on the back of positive consumer confidence despite inflation risks, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers Association of the Philippines Inc. (Campi).

A joint report by Campi and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) showed that auto sales rose by 15.5 percent to 34,060 units in the first month of 2024, compared to the 29,499 units it sold in the same period last year.

Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said the auto industry is banking on a positive business and consumer confidence outlook as it rolls out new models this year.

“We are starting of 2024 with a positive business and consumer confidence outlook. We see new model introductions and the expansion of electrified vehicle line-up especially in the hybrid electric vehicle segment, and more brands coming into the market,” Gutierrez said in a statement.

As the local industry is eyeing to grow by 9 percent this year to attain its “conservative” forecast of 468,300 vehicle units, the Campi chief said “there are more reasons for optimism in 2024 despite inflation risks and the imminent taxation of double cab pickup.”

Aside from the launch of new models, the group said the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), which is slated to happen in the second half of the year, will bolster the auto industry’s performance for 2024.

“This means 2024 performance could well exceed Campi’s initial forecast and reach 500,000 units as motor shows generally boost sales.”

On a monthly basis, however, data from the Campi-TMA showed that car sales fell by 13 percent from the 39,153 units sold in December 2023.

In terms of vehicle segments, heavy-duty trucks and buses led sales growth in January, at 43.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

This was followed by Asian Utility Vehicle (AUV) at 28.4 percent; medium-duty trucks and buses, 20 percent; commercial vehicle, 16.5 percent; light commercial vehicle, 13.2 percent; passenger car, 12.5 percent; and light-duty trucks and buses, 11.4 percent.

Among car brands, Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. continued to dominate the market with a 47.2-percent share as it sold 16,093 units in January 2024.

It was followed by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. with a 17.9-percent share and Ford Motor Company Philippines Inc., with a 7.24-percent share.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Wednesday said that Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual presented plans during the ceremonial turnover of Toyota Motor Philippines “to further the DTI and TMP’s partnership with a strong focus on software development that will establish the Philippines as a hub for automotive software innovation.”

Pascual said this initiative will transform the digital landscape of transport and logistics, enhancing the mobility ecosystem with sustainable solutions.