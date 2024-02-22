BFI rejects PWEI wind turbines

The Boracay Foundation Inc. (BFI) has passed a resolution that forbids the construction of wind turbines in the proposed 14-megawatt (MW) Nabas-2 wind power project (Nabas-2) of PetroWind Energy Inc. (PWEI).

PWEI is the joint venture between Yuchengco Group of Companies’ PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (20 percent) and its subsidiary, PetroGreen Energy Corp. (40 percent), and Thai-owned BCPG Wind Cooperatief UA (40 percent).

The move is meant safeguard the Nabaoy River from continuous and irreversible damage to ensure its long-term sustainability as the main water source for Boracay and the whole municipality of Malay.

“It has come to our attention that the proposed 14MW Nabas 2 expansion project by PetroWind involves the installation of turbines in close proximity to the Nabaoy River.

There exists a pressing concern within the community regarding the potential adverse impacts of the turbines on the Nabaoy River, including but not limited to continuous and irreversible damage to the water quality, ecosystem, and long-term sustainability of the river,” BFI said in a social media post on Wednesday.

In a unanimous decision, the board of directors of BFI stated in the resolution issued last month that PWEI should cease the construction of the proposed turbines. While BFI clarified that it is not against the development of the wind power project it should, however, co-exist with the environment for sustainable progress.

“Recognizing the irreplaceable importance of the Nabaoy River in supplying water to Boracay and the municipality of Malay, there is a compelling need for responsible and sustainable development practices.”

A copy of the resolution was already forwarded to the local government, concerned parties, and to PWEI.

When sought for comment, the Yuchengco-led firm assured that the wind power project is compliant with the conditions set in the project’s Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC), Special Agreement on Protected Area (SAPA), and Forestland Use Agreement (FLAG). This, it added, was confirmed by Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) official in a hearing conducted by the Sangguniang Bayan of Malay last January 31, 2024.

Also, PWEI said it completed all permitting requirements including local government unit (LGU) endorsements in two years, before it commenced the development of the Phase 2 project.

“Our company will continue our strict adherence to our ECC obligations in keeping with our commitment on environmental protection and preservation, clean energy generation, jobs creation, tax and business fees payments to LGUs, and Corporate Social Responsibility programs to our host communities, and in support of our government to achieve its target of 35 percent renewable energy by 2030,” PWEI said in a statement.

Straddling the towns of Nabas and Malay in northern Aklan, the Nabas-2 project is located south of the existing 36MW Nabas-1 wind power plant which has been transmitting power since 2015 and remains as the single biggest source of renewable energy in Aklan.

In September 2022, Nabas-2 was officially awarded by the Department of Energy (DOE) as the winning bidder for the first green energy auction for wind in the Visayas grid.

A year later, PWEI and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) sealed a connection agreement for the facility allowing it to connect to NGCP’s 69 KV transmission line via a new substation to be built by PWEI.

“The recent power blackout in the Panay region has proven that there is a need to stabilize the power supply in the area through new and more sustainable sources of electricity. We urge the concerned groups and individuals to be part of the solution that would provide much needed additional power in the region by referring only to accurate information and deferring from speculations about the project,” the company added.

The P2.57-billion Nabas-2 wind-power project was earlier granted fiscal incentives by the Board of Investments. PWEI signed a 15-year term loan agreement worth P1.8-billion with the Development Bank of the Philippines to fund the construction of the wind power project.

PWEI wanted to complete the second phase of the project this year.