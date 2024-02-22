Apolinario scores knockout win in Tokyo

TOKYO — Undefeated Dave Apolinario survived a grueling non-title flyweight bout on Thursday by scoring a fourth-round knockout victory against a tough-bloodied Tanes Ongjunta of Thailand here at the Korakuen Hall.

Apolinario, 25, banked on his toughness and eventually landed a deadly right uppercut that knocked Ongjunta for good late in the fourth after being cornered in the left post forcing referee Yuji Fukuchi to halt the fight.

That uppercut was Apolinario’s follow-up to his left straight that rocked and knockdowned the Thai in the early part of the fourth round. It was a good bounce back to the pride of General Santos City after suffering a knockdown in the third round.

“Losing the fight is not an option. I’m also worried that it may end to a draw but I didn’t lose hope,” Apolinario told a group of Filipino journalists after the fight. “I am hoping next will be a world title fight.”

A clash of heads late in the third round bloodied Ongjunta but the fight went on, giving the former International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight champion a chance to dictate the pace of the fight heading into the fourth round.

Apolinario, who vacated his IBO title to look for other world title opportunities, improved his unbeaten win-loss record to 20-0 with 14 knockouts while Ongjunta fell to 12-2 slate with six knockouts.