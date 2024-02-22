Ancajas on Takuma’s rib injury: That won’t be an advantage for me

TOKYO—Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas has his strategy cut out for him in his title fight against hometown bet Takuma Inoue this Saturday.

And he’s not buying any of the reigning Japanese World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion’s pre-fight strategy that he’s dangling to the Filipino’s. camp.

“You just can’t simply focus on hitting him in the body…right on his injured ribs,” Ancajas told reporters in a media workout near his hotel on Tuesday. “I don’t even know where his exact injury is…that’s not something to be distracted about.”

They were supposed to fight last November but Inoue begged for a postponement after he injured a rib in sparring.

The 32-year-old warrior from Panabo City said Inoue’s injury’s not an advantage in their fight set at the heritage-rich Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena.

“Maybe they’re setting me up or maybe it’s a part of their strategy, because they expect me go to the body most of the time and they prepare an unexpected counter,” said the former world champion Ancajas, who climbs the ring with a 34-3-2 win-loss-draw record with 23 knockouts

“We don’t know, we’ll see that on top of the ring on fight night,” he said.

Takuma, younger at 28, aims to follow up on his 31-year-old brother Naoya Inoue’s successful defense of the world 122-lb belts with a 10th-round knockout of Filipino Marlon Tapales last December 26 also in Japan.

Ancajas wanted Inoue’s belt very badly and said he’s ready.

“Japanese fighters have the same instinct and approach in their style, but of course his elder brother’s knockout punching power is something exceptional,” said the former International Boxing Federation super flyweight titleholder.

“But both brothers have similarities and I expect him to make the necessary adjustments while on top of the ring,” he added.

Takuma, who beat Mexican Liberio Solis in April to capture the WBA belt, is 18-1 won-lost with four knockouts, his lone setback coming from the fists of former world champion French Nordine Ogbani.

The Ancajas-Inoue is a co-main event of the card between American World Boxing Council bantamweight champion Alexandro Santiago and Japanese challenger Junto Nakatani.

The other fights pit Japan’s Kosei Tanaka against Mexico’s Christian Rangel for the vacant World Boxing Organization super flyweight championship and an eight-round bantamweight fight between former world title challenger Jonas Sultan of the Philippines and Riku Masuda of Japan.

Unbeaten International Boxing Organization flyweight champion Dave Apolinario (19-0 with 13 knockouts), meanwhile, faces Japan’s Tanes Ongjunta (12-1 with six knockouts) on Thursday night in a non-title bout at the Korakuen Hall also in Tokyo.