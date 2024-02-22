An appeal to SC: Prevent trial courts from issuing injunctions vs product standards

The purpose of product standards is to safeguard consumers against low-quality products. They exist not to favor importers or manufacturers, but rather to ensure that both adhere to certain guidelines.

Therefore, it is inappropriate to turn product standards into a matter of competition, where one company takes another to court in an attempt to obtain an injunction against their implementation.

A court issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the implementation of standards on a particular product is practically preventing the state from performing its constitutionally mandated duty to protect the people. This is the basis of the enactment of the Consumer Act (Republic Act 7394), which states:

ARTICLE 2. Declaration of Basic Policy. — It is the policy of the State to protect the interests of the consumer, promote his general welfare and to establish standards of conduct for business and industry. Towards this end, the State shall implement measures to achieve the following objectives:

a) Protection against hazards to health and safety;

b) Protection against deceptive, unfair and unconscionable sales acts and practices.

Therefore, an injunction against product standards is equivalent to a stop order on the State’s responsibility to protect the public against hazards to health and safety, deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable sales acts and practices.

If this is the case, which it obviously is, should the Supreme Court just allow the trial courts to continue issuing injunctions against product standards?

The Philippines currently has approximately 1,000 Regional Trial Courts. Consequently, the potential number of judges accessible to a businessman seeking an injunction to bypass government-imposed product standards and continue selling their products without considering public welfare is quite significant.

Through a simple petition submitted by a non-compliant trader, these trial courts can now effortlessly overturn and render ineffective the very purpose of the Bureau of Product Standards (BPS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

These agencies put in months, or even years, of work—including consultations with all stakeholders, research, and product testing—to be able to set globally acceptable product quality norms to protect the consumers.

This, however, can just be set aside by a single paragraph in a trial court’s decision that basically says: “The BPS [or FDA] is hereby enjoined from implementing the quality standards on this product.”

In today’s set-up, the 1,000 trial courts all over the country can do this.

Take, for example, the case of the quality standards on flat glass; importers managed to secure injunction orders from two trial courts. If this continues, this will be a never-ending cat-and-mouse game, with the consumers placed on the losing end.

Again, let me pose these questions:

What if due to bad weather or an earthquake, a substandard glass panel from a building or a house was shattered and fell on people, in the process hurting, or worse, killing them? Whose fault is it going to be—the government’s, the courts’, the importer’s or manufacturer’s?

Should the families of the victims blame the state for reneging on its duty to protect them; the courts for issuing the restraining orders and letting them linger this long despite the exigency of the matter; or the manufacturer or seller of the substandard glass panel?

I believe that the quickest recourse to this is through the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, according to its own website, has the power to promulgate rules concerning the protection and enforcement of constitutional rights, pleading, practice, and procedure in all courts, the admission to the practice of law, the integrated bar, and legal assistance to the underprivileged.

The SC can, thus, promulgate a rule barring trial courts from issuing injunctions against product standards.

Since this is practically a constitutional matter, questions concerning the implementation of product standards should only be heard by the SC itself, or maybe by the Court of Appeals and appealable to the SC.

Probably another way is for a party to file a case before the SC.

However, considering the urgency of the situation, particularly with the increasing frequency and intensity of earthquakes and typhoons, wouldn’t it be prudent for the Supreme Court to intervene and issue a ruling that prohibits the issuance of temporary restraining orders (TROs) at the trial court level? This would essentially prevent those seeking injunctions from halting the implementation of product standards by concerned government agencies.

I humbly acknowledge and defer to the wisdom of our highly esteemed Supreme Court Justices.

Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza is the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries and Fight Illicit Trade; a broad-based, multisectoral movement intended to protect consumers, safeguard government revenues and shield legitimate industries from the ill effects of smuggling.