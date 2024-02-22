Amid global disruptions, PHL still safe for investors: PBBM

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the country remains a safe investment destination amid prevailing disruption in the global supply chain.

The chief executive made the assurance during the courtesy call of Honolulu City Council delegation and participants of the 31st Trade Mission of the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii (FCCH) and Hawaii Philippines Business Economic Council (HPBEC) in Malacañang on Thursday.

“And in terms of cost, as well, I mean, all of these, the supply chain problems that we’ve been encountering around the world, those are the problems that we have tried to remedy and to alleviate. And I think that we have succeeded to an extent,” Marcos said.

Last month, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) warned how trade disruptions in the Red Sea, Black Sea, and the Panama Canal can cause a surge in the energy and food prices.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), however, reported the inflation rate slowed down in January to 2.8 percent from 8.7 percent year-on-year.

It attributed the improvement to some factors including the “easing of supply constraints affecting key commodities.”

Marcos also noted his administration is engaged in cutting red tape and making government processes more transparent to make the country more attractive to investors.

“We will continue to work in that direction because again trade is important to us,” he said.

The President said he hopes businesses from Hawaii will consider investing in the country.

“I think I see many grand opportunities and I thank you for coming, and to explore those opportunities and try to make them into a reality for the betterment of both Hawaii and your partners here in the Philippines,” Marcos said.

Image credits: AP/Andrew Harnik





