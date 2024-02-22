A peak into what’s in store for your sign

LAST week, I shared the general aspects on what to expect for this Year of the Wood Dragon, according to The Yin and Yang Shop of Harmony. This week, I continue with their general advice for each Chinese zodiac. For more detailed information, visit their shop at New World Makati Hotel, Esperanza Street corner Makati Avenue, Makati.

For the Rat, there is leadership opportunity. By taking initiative and showing your abilities, you not only enhance your professional growth but also contribute positively to everyone’s success. There is a need to identify triggers. By understanding the situations that make you react instinctively, empower yourself to become more thoughtful. Lastly, take extra precautions in preventing unwanted injuries.

For the Ox, embrace a bold approach to investments this year by carefully assessing risks and rewards. Actively look for opportunities to diversify and increase your sources of income. Try to incorporate travel and change into your life as well as a means of rejuvenation and reflection. Lastly, the Lonely Discord Star tends to bring about perceived concerns and difficulties so try to distinguish between perception and reality.

For the Tiger, set financial goals and milestones so having specific and measurable targets will help guide your decisions. The Sky Horse Voyager Star suggests that you, or the results of your projects, are likely to embark on journeys so actively seek new experiences. Take moments to be present, focus on your breath, and quiet your mind to help with mental clarity and inner peace. Lastly, prioritize the well-being of your family members both in their physical and emotional health.

For the Rabbit, the Surpassing Path star will bring you good energy to experience advancements and promotions this year. Don’t turn small things into big things. Be conscious to manage aggression and temper by recognizing the importance of maintaining your composure. Lastly, take preventative measures for your health and understand that being proactive is often more effective than reactive solutions.

For the Dragon, you are in the spotlight this year so use this as a platform for growth, networking, and making a positive impact. Explore your creativity for fresh ideas and collaboration. Strive to find a balance between work, health and relationships. Lastly, seek common grounds with others because the Punishing Clashes Star suggests that you might have conflicts with those around you.

For the Snake, there is a strong Yang energy. You can maximize these effects in two ways: first, if you have flexibility to do important things or make important decisions, do so during the day. Second, put emphasis on the male relationships in your life, whether it’s with family members, friends, or colleagues. Foster good relationships. Celebrate small wins and, lastly, try to learn something new.

For the Horse, the Sky Relief Star promises the support you need throughout the year, helping you navigate the ups and downs, so try to cultivate a habit of expressing gratitude and appreciation regularly. Given potential obstacles this year, develop resilience as a key attribute to navigate adversity. Try to patiently work through your frustrations. Lastly, follow health regimens and precautions for family members.

For the Goat, there is a strong Yin energy. Try to put emphasis on the female relationships in your life, whether it’s with family members, friends, or colleagues. If you have flexibility to do important things or make important decisions, do so during the evening after the sun sets. Seek out opportunities to increase income but don’t be overly ambitious. Lastly, the Entanglement Star causes disruptions in your otherwise smooth and harmonious relationships. Try to not take things too personally, and try to resolve soonest.

For the Monkey, you have the Three Achievement Star in your chart, and it sets the stage for a year full of promising opportunities for both your career and money luck. Focus on long-term goals vs. short-term setbacks. Avoid escalations into legal conflicts even more if you are in a position of authority. There is a tendency to be easily irritated.

For the Rooster, you need to prioritize because the Authority and Fame Star brings an unprecedented surge in your career and business prospects. There are many benefits on collaboration, as well as finding and fostering relationships with mentors. Lastly, avoid bad relationships which could be a friendship, romance, or even a work colleague that is not good.

For the Dog, do good deeds, charities to diminish the clash energy. The Commander Star highlights your leadership skills and your capacity to collaborate with diverse people across different walks of life. However, avoid escalation and confrontation with others. Lastly, prioritize your health by adopting habits that cover physical, mental and emotional well-being.

For the Pig, try to problem-solve things patiently, methodically and calmly. There is a positive influence of the Red Chamber Star extending to both your personal and professional relationships so try to volunteer for events or causes that are important to you. Be adaptable and flexible because the Emperor Star brings a prosperous year for your career and business. Lastly, be careful about losing things.