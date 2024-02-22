75 LGUs to receive DILG funding for water supply, sanitation upgrade

Some 75 local government units (LGU) across the country will be receiving P13.33 million each for the improvement and upgrade of their water supply and sanitation facilities, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) announced on Wednesday.

DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos, in a statement, said the funds would come from the Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting (SAFPB) Program, as prescribed by Republic Act 11975 or the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2024.

SAFPB is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at strengthening the partnership and collaboration between LGUs and civil society organizations (CSO).

Abalos also reminded the LGUs to be accountable and make sure that the fund will only be used for its intended purpose of improving their water sources and sanitation facilities.

The program covers projects ranging from the construction, expansion, and rehabilitation of Level III water supply systems or existing sanitary toilets and hygiene facilities for public places.

Abalos added that despite the recent improvements in water and sanitation, more localities still need crucial assistance from the government, especially those without an identified water source and those that are geographically isolated.

The DILG chief elaborated that the program is in compliance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s call of increasing local access to reliable and clean sources of water.

The program is also in line with the Philippines’ Open Government Partnership (PH-OGP), which was institutionalized by the President through Executive Order No. 31 dated June 20, 2023.

“We shall comply with this directive of the President. Lalo na ngayon na may [especially now that we are experiencing] El Niño, we must not just govern but also foster a culture of genuine engagement so that workable solutions could flow from there,” Abalos emphasized.

In the same speech, he also called for the support of the LGUs towards the DILG’s other initiatives, such as averting rising HIV-AIDS cases among the youth, the resurging problem of tuberculosis, and the urgent need to solve growth stunting brought by malnutrition.