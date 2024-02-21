UK firms plan to keep staff and hike prices as outlook improves

Business leaders are planning to hold onto staff over the next year and hike prices to take advantage of improving consumer confidence, signaling that the UK labor market may be stronger and inflation more sticky than expected.

Executives surveyed by Boston Consulting Group were optimistic about 2024, despite recent data showing the UK slipped into a recession last year. Hiring difficulties that emerged in the aftermath of Covid lockdowns, and have led to one of the tightest labor markets in recent history, were still an issue, they added.

The findings underscore why many Bank of England policymakers are not yet convinced that underlying inflation pressures have cooled sufficiently to begin cutting interest rates. On Tuesday, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers that even companies experiencing “material declines in activity” were choosing to retain staff.

“The reason for that is they think well, things will turn around, it’s costly to rehire people so let’s just keep them employed,” he said, referring to a major housebuilder he met last autumn. Unemployment fell to just 3.8 percent at the end of last year, suggesting the labor market is holding up better than feared.

In its annual State of UK Business report, BCG suggested that “we may be in for a stronger economy and business environment in 2024 but, with more stubborn inflation, interest rates might come down more slowly than expected.”

This could be a double-edged sword for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who faces a general election later this year and is lagging the opposition Labour Party in polls. While a stronger economy and low unemployment could play well for the incumbent Conservatives, higher interest rates and above-target inflation would be hard for voters to stomach.

Raoul Ruparel, director of BCG’s Centre for Growth, said business leaders’ optimism was “confounding expectations of rising unemployment and significantly lower inflation.”

“All of this still comes against a background of long-term malaise and the significantly higher cost of doing business compared to a few years ago,” he said. “In an election year it is clear business leaders are still focused on rebuilding margins and continuing to adjust to the much higher cost of doing business in the UK compared to before the energy price shock. Their policy priorities mirror this—with a desire for action on energy and tax reform to help support under pressure margins.”

Half of the 1,500 business leaders surveyed by BCG thought consumer confidence would be better by the end of 2024—80 percent of leaders were confident in their prospects, up from 75 percent last year, with 34 percent very confident.

Even so, half still expect a recession this year, down from 75 percent last year. Only 47 percent think inflation will have improved by the end of the year—signaling some doubt around the BOE’s forecasts that inflation will fall to 2 percent by spring and tick up only slightly to 2.75 percent by the end of the year.

The majority of leaders, at 73 percent, reckoned headcount would stay the same or grow. On hiring, almost as many business leaders thought the labor market had got harder to recruit from than easier, at 25 percent versus 28 percent. The remainder thought it was the same as last year.

This has knock-on implications for pricing strategies—77 percent said they expected to hike prices over the year, with 52 percent saying the rises would be by 6 percent or more.

While Sunak has made tax cuts the focus of his election campaign, 38 percent of leaders reckoned the level of government taxation and spending was right—an increase of 6 percentage points on last year.

More than two-fifths still favored lower taxes and public spending, however, suggesting a hesitance to embrace Labour’s plans that would involve borrowing to invest.

Tax reforms were the most frequently suggested idea for improving the UK’s business environment and economy, with reducing VAT, bringing down the main rate of corporation tax and simplifying the tax system named as the most popular options, BCG said.