Sun Life PHL: Filipinos’ financial behavior trends show growing awareness of life insurance

MAKATI CITY – Notable trends in the financial behaviors of Filipinos revealed a marked improvement in the awareness of life insurance, especially among the younger generation.

Sun Life Philippines Chief Distribution Officer (CDO) Al Quitangon told BusinessMirror that there has been a noticeable shift in the mindset of the younger generation, who now place greater value on financial security and preparation compared to their older counterparts.

He highlighted the fact that while it took some time to convince the older generation about the importance of insurance, the younger generation is more receptive and appreciative of its benefits.

However, according to Quitangon, the older generation is characterized by a strong emphasis on saving and frugality. Their financial mindset revolves around the traditional notion of prudent saving, prioritizing financial security over immediate gratification.

In contrast, the younger generation exhibits a more liberal attitude towards spending, seeking to strike a balance between enjoying life and building their financial future simultaneously.

Quitangon highlighted that while the younger generation values personal development, self-care, and holistic experiences, they may tend to be more extravagant in their spending habits. This inclination towards immediate gratification and experiential enjoyment can sometimes lead to neglecting long-term financial planning and saving.

While acknowledging these generational disparities, Sun Life Philippines aims to provide tailored financial guidance to meet the diverse needs of their clients.

Quitangon stressed the importance of striking a balance between enjoying the present and preparing for the future.

“Taga-balance lang kami,” [We’re just balancing] he said and encouraged clients to allocate a portion of their earnings towards future financial needs while still indulging in life’s pleasures.

Furthermore, Quitangon highlighted the need for a nuanced approach in addressing the financial needs of different generations.

“Yung older generation, masipag silang mag-ipon. Kulang naman sila sa [The older generation is diligent in saving money. However, they lack] social enjoyment. But, in the younger generation, we want them to enjoy what the world has to offer. But also, prepare for your future because these needs will come in your life,” he highlighted.

But, Quitangon emphasized that while there is progress in understanding the importance of financial planning, there is still room for improvement.

He mentioned that many individuals are making efforts to educate themselves and conduct research on financial products.

TRUST IN FINANCIAL ADVISORS RISES

Meanwhile, Sun Life Ph First Millennial Branch Manager Jayvee Badile told BusinessMirror the two main barriers that historically deterred individuals from obtaining insurance: fear associated with death and the perception of not needing coverage.

However, as societal dynamics evolve, driven by factors such as the pandemic and increased social media usage, there has been a significant shift in perception.

Badile highlighted the emerging awareness among Filipinos regarding the necessity of insurance and investment, leading to a surge in financial literacy rates.

While he mentioned that convincing people to invest in insurance was particularly challenging in the past due to various reasons, including low trust in financial advisors who were often perceived as mere agents.

Yet, he highlighted the significant change in the landscape today, where the trust rate in financial advisors has increased. This is attributed to the growing number of financial advisors in the country, including professionals entering the field.

THE NEXT BIG GIG

With that, Sun Life, the financial services company, has introduced the “Next Big Gig” initiative, designed to enhance financial literacy among millennials and Generation Z while fostering connections and supplemental income opportunities.

As part of this initiative, young Filipinos can engage in side hustles by becoming financial advisors.

“There are more freelancers these days, while others take on gigs to augment their income…It’s definitely the next big opportunity. It’s the next big gig for those who wish to augment their income, yet pursue their passion,” Quitangon said.

Moreover, Badile believes that by effectively leveraging this initiative, Sun Life has the potential to double the count of financial advisors across the entire insurance sector in the Philippines.

“With that, mas marami nang mag-a-advocate ng [more people will advocate for] financial literacy. Imagine a country where most people have retirement funds,” he concluded.

While Quitangon emphasized the pivotal role of financial advisors in promoting savings and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“When people buy our products, it’s encouraging them to save and this saving helps our country, helps our economy,” he said, as the invested money circulates within the country.

To initiate your journey toward your Next Big Gig, explore www.sunlife.co/BecomeAnAdvisor!