Stylish vivo Y17s now comes with 6GB+128GB variant 

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Following the success of the initial launch of the vivo Y17s featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM in October 2023, vivo is thrilled to unveil an upgraded variant.

The latest iteration of the vivo Y17s now has 6GB RAM and still features a large storage capacity of 128GB. Priced at only Php 6,999, this upgrade provides a significant boost in performance.

Whether you’re a passionate gamer, a creative content creator, or a social media enthusiast, the vivo Y17s is engineered to seamlessly integrate into your dynamic lifestyle, ensuring smooth multitasking and uninterrupted entertainment.

The new variant retains the features that made the vivo Y17s a hit among users:

50MP Main Camera with Night Algorithm. Elevate your photography game with vivo’s cutting-edge camera technology, capturing breathtaking shots even in low-light conditions.

5000mAh Battery and 15W Fast Charging. Stay connected and fueled throughout your day with the extended battery life and rapid charging capabilities, enabling you to conquer every adventure without interruption.

IP54 Rating for Dust and Splash Resistance. Whether you're braving the elements or navigating through your daily routine, the vivo Y17s ensures durability and reliability, safeguarding your device against dust and water splashes.

The vivo Y17s continues to be available in the much-loved Glitter Purple and Forest Green colors, boasting a sophisticated frosted elegance design that exudes style and sophistication, making a bold fashion statement wherever you go.

With its powerful features, stylish design, and affordable price, the upgraded vivo Y17s presents itself as one of the perfect choices for Filipino Millennials and Gen Zs seeking a blend of functionality and flair in their everyday device.

Own the upgraded vivo Y17s by purchasing online via vivo website, Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok, or by visiting any vivo concept store or kiosk.