SPD denies viral prison break report

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Wednesday denied reports that three inmates facing various criminal charges have escaped from one of its detention facilities.

These reports were reportedly being spread via text messages and audio recordings and warning residents of Guadalupe, Makati and Enlisted Men’s Barrios (EMBOs) in Taguig to be on their guard for these escapees.

SPD has jurisdiction over the cities of Makati, Pasay, Taguig, Parañaque, Las Piñas and Muntinlupa and the municipality of Pateros.

Based on the text messages, the three escapees were reportedly facing rape, homicide and murder charges.

“The actions taken by our intelligence operatives include checks with the SOCO [Scene of the Crime Operatives] Team Makati, Guadalupe Nuevo Sub Station, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Makati City, and La Paz Custodial Facility. All reports indicate that there have been no incidents of a prison break, and all detainees are accounted for,” SPD noted.

It also urged the public to remain vigilant and rely only on verified information coming from official sources.

“Rest assured, our officers are actively monitoring the situation, and any updates or developments will be communicated promptly,” SPD said.