Seven cops wanted for murder yield to PNP’s anti-scalawag unit

Six police officers and another who went absent without official leave (AWOL) surrendered to the police force’s anti-scalawag unit, a ranking police official said Wednesday.

In a statement, Philippine National Police-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) chief Brig. Gen. Warren de Leon said those who surrendered are S/Sgt. Quill Bay-an (AWOL), Chief Master Sergeants Joseph Chumawar Jr. and Israel Lucob, Captains Justin Anogue, Guilbert Asuncion and Orlando Rosales Jr., and Master Sgt. Dante Baloran.

The suspects have standing arrest warrants issued by the San Mateo, Rizal Regional Trial Court Branch 174 for two counts of murder over the death of two alleged communist rebels in an armed encounter in Sitio Lagyo, Barangay Puray, Rodriguez, Rizal sometime in 2010.

The accused were members of the Rapid Deployment Battalion of the PNP Special Action Force.

Bay-an surrendered to arresting officers in Barangay Tawang, La Trinidad Benguet on Feb. 8.

On February 11, Chumawar and Lucob surrendered to the local police in Mabalacat City and Angeles City in Pampanga, respectively, while Anogue surrendered to IMEG operatives inside Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Last February 13, Asuncion, Rosales and Baloran, all presently assigned at SAF, surrendered to the operatives of IMEG Counterintelligence Division.

The accused are currently detained at IMEG custodial facility in Camp Crame or documentation prior to the return of the warrant to the issuing court.

“The voluntary surrender of the seven accused personnel before the PNP-IMEG proves their trust in our ranks. We will continue to strengthen the impartial enforcement of the law,” de Leon said. PNA