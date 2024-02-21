SC cuts P1-B damage from Disini in BNPP

THE Supreme Court has lowered from P1 billion to P100 million the temperate damages that it earlier ordered the estate of businessman Herminio Disini to pay the government for taking advantage of his influence with then President Ferdinand Marcos to broker the awarding of the US$2.2.-billion mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant to Westinghouse Electrical Corporation.

In a 12-page resolution made public on Wednesday, the Court’s First Division denied with finality the motion for reconsideration filed by the government seeking to compel Disini to pay US$50.5 million as ordered by the anti-graft court, the Sandiganbayan.

“Upon review, the Court is not persuaded by the arguments raised by the Republic and resolves to deny its motion for reconsideration. The issues raised therein have already been duly considered and passed upon in the decision, and the Republic has failed to adduce any substantial argument to warrant the reconsideration sought,” the SC said.

But, as regards the amount of damages it imposed, the Court said it decided to revisit its October 28, 2021 decision due to uncertainty in the amount that Disini received as commission for brokering the deal.

In its October 2021 decision, the Court held that the government has established by preponderance of evidence that Disini acquired ill-gotten wealth in the form of commissions from Westinghouse and Burns & Roe, Inc. by acting as their special sales representatives.

Consequently, the Court directed petitioner to pay the government temperate damages in the amount of P1 billion and exemplary damages in the amount of P1 billion with a legal interest of six percent per year from the finality of the decision until full satisfaction.

“However, upon closer examination, we find that there is a need to modify the amount of the award of temperate damages. In the assailed decision, we noted that the Republic’s witnesses did not specifically quantify the amount of commissions received by petitioner aside from the fact that it was substantial. In short, the amount obtained by petitioner was uncertain,” the Court pointed out.

“Upon another closer examination, We find that the award of temperate damages in the amount of PHP 100 million is more commensurate under the circumstances,” it added.

In justifying its decision to lower the amount of temperate damages against Disini, the Court noted that petitioner’s liability has nothing to do with the present condition of the nuclear power plant but “in his illicit use of influence, power, and government connections to secure special concessions” involving the BNPP.

“Besides, despite the illicit acts committed by petitioner, the subject nuclear power plant was completed and delivered to the Republic. The fact that the subject nuclear plant has remained inoperable despite the considerable amount invested and allocated for its construction should thus not be imputed to the acts of petitioner,” the Court stressed.

It noted that it was then President Corazon Aquino, by virtue of Executive Order No. 55, Series of 1986, who decided not to operate the subject nuclear plant for reasons of safety and economy.

“Clearly, it was not due to the illicit acts of petitioner. Hence, whatever happened to the BNPP should not have been a factor in assessing the amount of temperate damages,” it added.

The SC also reiterated its findings clearing then President Marcos and his wife Imelda Marcos of any illegal acts in connection with Disini’s commission.

“Upon a careful re-examination of the records, the Court sustains such finding and affirms that the Marcoses were not, in any way, shown to have acted illicitly in the award of the BNPP contracts to Westinghouse Electric Corporation and Burns & Roe, Inc. by reason of petitioner’s acts,” the SC said.

“The evidence on record only pointed to petitioner receiving ill-gotten wealth. Hence, only petitioner may be held liable to pay damages in this case,” it added.

In 2012, the Sandiganbayan found Disini liable for receiving commissions of about US$50 million from Westinghouse, but absolved former President Marcos and Mrs. Marcos for lack of evidence.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) insisted that Westinghouse solicited the influence of Disini, who was known as a close associate of the Marcoses, to become its Special Sales Representative to ensure its appointment as the main contractor for the BNPP Project and for favorable terms, for a fee of 3 percent of the contract price as commission.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





