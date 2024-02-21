Ranks of Pinoy millionaires to triple in less than 10 years

THE number of the country’s millionaires is expected to triple in less than a decade, according to an economist from HSBC.

HSBC Asean economist Aris Dacanay said this will be driven by the increase in the number of middle-class Filipinos. The growth of the middle class is the reason for the arrival of foreign brands such as IKEA in the Philippines.

Based on the estimates of the United Nations, the country’s middle income earners are seeing their incomes grow. In 2018, before the pandemic, the World Economic Forum said the country’s growing middle class will outspend those in Italy by 2030.

“We’ve been seeing, based on UN population data, that the middle income earners, their incomes are actually growing and we do predict that by 2030, the Filipinos with wealth of $250,000 will rise by 200 percent,” Dacanay said.

Dacanay noted that the growth of the incomes of middle class Filipinos has become possible through inclusive growth, especially before the pandemic.

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the 10-year period before the height of the pandemic in 2020, the fastest annual growth recorded by the economy was 7.3 in 2010 followed by 7.1 percent in 2016.

The lowest growth during this period was the 3.9 percent posted in 2011 and 6.1 percent in 2019. Using the data for the 10-year period and based on a simple average of the growth rates, the average growth of the economy was 6.4 percent.

“Before the pandemic, we’re growing by 6.5 percent each year. The growth was pretty much inclusive,” Dacanay said. However, the 2020/2021 Human Development Network report noted that the country remained a laggard in socioeconomic mobility and great effort must be exerted to reach the progress achieved by the Philippines’s Asian peers.

Based on the report’s estimates, Filipino households deemed very poor—whose daily per capita expenditure was $1.9 or less—declined to 9.61 percent of households in 2015 from 16.39 percent in 1997.

Those considered poor or have per capita expenditures of between $1.9 and $3.1 daily barely moved in 18 years, to 23.34 percent of the population in 2015 from 23.92 percent in 1997.

The vulnerable households—with per capita expenditures of between $3.1 and $5.5 daily—increased to 30.59 percent in 2015 from 27.63 percent in 1997.

Those deemed economically secure also increased to 30.83 percent of households in 2015 from 26.82 percent in 1997. Those classified in this category have per capita expenditures of between $5.5 and $15 daily.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





