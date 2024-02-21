Quiboloy says in hiding, fears for his life

DAVAO CITY—Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is not expected to appear before the Senate investigation into the operation of his media network anytime soon. On Wednesday, Quiboloy said he was in hiding for fear of his life, citing information he got that the Marcos administration has allowed US operatives a free hand in dealing with him in the cases he faces in the US, including, he said, simply killing him.

“Since 2018 until now, we can no longer feel at ease in our own country; we have lost our freedom because we are under surveillance here. I am under surveillance in the Philippines by the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency] and the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation]. In my own country, I am hiding because they can just pick me up like that without going through an extradition process,” Quiboloy said in a video statement on Wednesday.

He cited “reliable sources” that alleged US operatives are no longer interested in extraditing him to the US to face trafficking complaints in a US court. “What they want to do, according to the CIA, the FBI, the US Embassy, the State Department, in collusion with our government of President Marcos and the First Lady, and whoever else is in the government, is rendition.”

“Rendition means they can enter my compound at any time and kidnap me. It is not only rendition but also elimination if possible, they can assassinate me. Those are two options—kidnapping or assassination. It’s really killing, murder. That’s the news that has reached me now from reliable sources,” he said in the video that ran for 36 minutes and 53 seconds.

He said he was not going live or has deferred calling for a news conference “because my life is in danger, you can not see me right now, but can only hear my voice.”

US on Quiboloy

THE US Embassy in Manila said justice will catch up with former President Rodrigo’s close friend and spiritual adviser Quiboloy.

“For more than a decade, Apollo Quiboloy engaged in serious human rights abuses, including a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, and is currently on the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

“We are confident that Quiboloy will face justice for his heinous crimes. Questions about legal proceedings should be directed to the US Department of Justice,” US Embassy spokesman Kanishka Gangopadhay said in a text message.

Quiboloy maintained his suspicion that the complaint filed by a Filipina independent contractor was politically motivated to discredit the administration then, and bring down now, the family of former President Duterte.

Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, is perceived to be a leading contender to the Presidency in the 2028 elections.

Quiboloy faces several complaints in the US from alleged former members of his congregration, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, the Name Above Every Name. A jury indicted him and later in 2022, the FBI released a poster titled “Wanted by the FBI” and placed Quiboloy’s name across it. Below his name was the accusation “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling.”

With Malou Talosig-Bartolome