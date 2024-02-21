Private credit is next big wager for Australia pension funds

Australia’s biggest pension funds are losing their appetite for bonds as interest rates peak and are instead ramping up bets on a potentially riskier avenue of higher returns: private credit.

Cbus, which has A$90 billion ($59 billion) in total assets, is planning to triple its global allocation to private credit over the next 18 months, while A$104 billion Hostplus is looking to add to its already record holdings of the asset class. The nation’s biggest pension manager AustralianSuper in December boosted its investment mandate with private-credit specialist Churchill Asset Management.

“In parts of the credit market and private credit areas, particularly some of the activity we do directly ourselves in Australian credit, we’re finding good opportunities,” said Brett Chatfield, chief investment officer at Cbus in Melbourne. “There’s still very good opportunities to earn low double-digit returns.”

The fund plans to boost its private-credit assets outside Australia to as much as A$300 million in the next 18 months, from the present level of about A$100 million, Chatfield said. The pension provider is also looking to increase its A$1 billion bet on Australian private credit by up to A$500 million, he said.

Australian pensions are part of a global trend toward private credit. The amount of money in the asset class in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific jumped to $1.64 trillion at the end of June, from $1.43 trillion in December 2022, according to investment data company Preqin Ltd.

Private credit is when money is lent directly to a borrower who may have trouble accessing loans elsewhere. The greater risk the recipient may be unable to repay the loan means investors can collect higher interest rates than they can from comparable fixed-income markets. That’s a risk many funds in Australia’s A$3.6 trillion pension market are willing to take to generate higher returns for their members.

Australia is home to the fastest-growing pension pool in the developed world, with funds receiving a compulsory 11 percent of salaries from 27 million residents, a capital flow that’s spurred them to venture ever further offshore. While the last two years of rising global rates encouraged funds to load up on bonds, that window looks to be closing amid expectations for rate cuts this year.

Direct lending yielded an average 11.5 percent in the second quarter of last year, according to an analysis by JPMorgan Chase & Co. In comparison, global investment-grade bonds yielded an average 3.79 percent on Tuesday, down from a high of 4.42 percent in October, a Bloomberg index shows.

“We can buy traditional fixed-income but also the next question is: can you continue to do better?” said Con Michalakis, deputy chief investment officer at Hostplus in Melbourne. “The yield curve offered opportunities, but then also so did the private credit market, so did the investment-grade market, so did the asset-backed market.”

Hostplus is looking to add to its record 7 percent allocation to private credit in its default balance fund, and is combing through potential investments for asset-backed, mid-market and special situation opportunities, Michalakis said.

Elsewhere some caution is setting in.

Fresh from boosting its mandate with private-credit specialist Churchill to A$1.5 billion from A$250 million, AustralianSuper is now exploring other avenues such as private equity instead.

Private credit is “certainly offering very high yield, but we haven’t really seen the impact to the real economy and to some of these businesses from substantially higher interest rates,” said Katie Dean, head of fixed-income, currency and cash at AustralianSuper, which has A$315 billion of assets.

“We’re not actively reducing, we’re just not actively increasing our allocation is probably the best way to describe that,” she said of the fund’s exposure to private credit. AustralianSuper currently has about 20 percent of its portfolio in bonds, which is historically high, she said.

Another of the top-10 funds, UniSuper is also cautious.

The fund is opting to only “selectively” add to private-credit holdings, said David Colosimo, acting head of fixed interest and cash at the Melbourne-based fund, which has A$124 billion of assets, including a neutral position on fixed income.

“Keep in mind that private-credit opportunities are quite selective when they come,” he said. “It’s not something that you can necessarily add to at short notice.”

‘Build-out phase’

Australian Retirement Trust, the nation’s second-largest pension fund, is positive on private credit, depending on where the opportunities originate from.

“High quality credit — be that private or public” are among the options, said Andrew Fisher, head of investment strategy at the Brisbane-based fund. “We are in a build-out phase of an allocation.”

The fund, which has A$260 billion of assets, is slightly overweight in its fixed-income allocation but “relatively neutral” across a range of asset classes, from equities to private markets, Fisher said.

“We have a lot of private markets and alternatives exposure, but we certainly have capacity to do more if the opportunities present,” he said. With assistance from Kari Lindberg / Bloomberg