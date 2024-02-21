President said impasse between Senate and House on Charter change has been settled through his intervention

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the “storm” surrounding the debate on how to amend the 1987 Constitution has finally been settled by both houses of Congress through his intervention.

In an interview with reporters after the 16th Ani ng Dangal 2024 in Manila last Tuesday, Marcos revealed how his proposed solution resolved the impasse between the House of Representatives and the Senate on the charter change (Chacha).

“It’s really a storm in a tea cup because this has been decided very long ago from both the leaders of both houses,” Marcos said.

“I always said the Senate will take the lead. The Senate is taking the lead and between the two houses they will come to an agreement then that will be the way we’ll do it,” he added.

The Senate filed Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7, which proposed the amendments of the three economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution through a constitutional convention earlier this month.

The House also filed a similar resolution last Monday.

Marcos said the mode selected by both houses of Congress is in line with his preference based on the recommendation of the legal luminaries and Constitutional experts, which they consulted for the proposed Charter change.

With members of Congress already on the same page on Charter change, the President hopes it will now push through “quietly and without a fuss.”

“We do it with, you know, without any fuss. We just want to get those amendments incorporated into the Constitution to improve the chances of investment and upskilling of our people,” Marcos said.

Such achievement, the President, only proves the strength of his leadership.

“As long as we’re able to do that then we’re effective. And that’s what’s important,” Marcos said.