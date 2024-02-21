PRC suspends food relief operation in Agusan del Sur after ‘poisoning’

BUTUAN CITY—Some 216 residents of a remote barangay in Esperanza, Agusan del Sur were reported to be hospitalized following an alleged bout of food poisoning after they supposedly consumed a hot meal provided by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for a flooding relief event on Monday.

PRC Agusan del Sur Chapter released a statement on Tuesday evening, noting that while the cause of the health emergency remains under investigation by the local government, the PRC’s hot meals program in the province was suspended until the completion of the probe.

“Rest assured that PRC supports the investigation. PRC remains transparent and will closely coordinate with the local government on this serious matter,” PRC said.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office said the patients are from Barangay Tandang Sora, one of the most affected communities by the severe flooding that happened in early February.

According to Jasmin Carlos, the Health Education and Promotion Officer of Esperanza Medicare Community Hospital (EMCH), several residents arrived at the hospital at past 6 p.m. on Monday, exhibiting symptoms, such as stomach ache, vomiting, and dizziness.

“After our assessment and consultation, we provided appropriate management intervention by administering intravenous (IV) fluids and gave them medications as recommended by our doctors at the hospital,” Carlos said.

Health officials said majority of the patients are toddlers and elderly with the youngest patients being an 8-month-old baby and a 1-year-old.

On Monday afternoon, the victims were served hot meals, including chicken liver adobo, boiled egg, and rice by the volunteer staff and cooks of the PRC Agusan del Sur Chapter as part of the Hot Meals on Wheels program to aid flood victims.

Darwina Ilagan, of the PRC Agusan del Sur Chapter, stated that four food trucks were sent by PRC to the flood-stricken victims in Agusan del Sur in flooded towns in Bunawan, San Luis, Talacogon and Esperanza, accompanied by five student volunteers, who served as servers, and two cooks.

According to PRC Agusan del Sur the incident was the seventh day where they handed out food relief to 1,000 individuals in the said barangay.

Dr. Jaqueline Momville, Agusan del Sur provincial health officer said they cannot rule out that it is food poisoning because they are still waiting for the results of the investigation from the surveillance unit. Until then, it is considered alleged or a health emergency.

Among the 216 patients, 142 are under EMCH, while the rest have been transported to nearby community hospitals as bed capacity has already been reached.

According to the EMCH daily census report as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the number of patients under observation is 51, and 91 have already been discharged.