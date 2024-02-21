Pinoy Gen X, Y want own businesses, flexiwork sked

WHILE they have been a significant part of the workforce for some time, Generations X and Y are bent on pursuing a different career path—that of entrepreneurship.

The results of the latest Wellness and Index survey conducted by local HMO leader PhilCare called “The ABCs of Pinoy Xs and Ys” revealed that both generations have shown a strong preference for entrepreneurship over security of traditional employment, with 53 percent of the respondents saying they would rather start their own business than remain as an employee.

“The ABCs of Pinoy Xs and Ys” study is the sixth in the HMO giant’s groundbreaking series of nationwide health and wellness studies that started in 2014. This latest installment, which builds on the insights of the first generational study about Gen Zs that came out in late 2023, puts the spotlight on Generation X, or those between ages 43 and 58 and Generation Y, also known as Millennials, or those between ages 27 and 42. It aims to shed light on the two generations’ attitudes and priorities and the evolving dynamics of the modern workplace.

A total of 400 respondents took part in the online survey conducted from October to November 2023. Of the total respondents, 24.5 percent were from the National Capital Region, 26 percent from the Southern Luzon and Bicol, 17.5 percent from Northern and Central Luzon, 17.3 percent from the Visayas and 14.8 percent from Mindanao. The majority of the respondents were female.

“The results of the study suggest a growing desire for autonomy and ownership, a desire to create something that they will be proud of in the years to come,” PhilCare Wellness Index Chairman Dr. Enrique Ona said.

“That’s why I believe that employers who want to attract top Gen X and Y talents should capitalize on their entrepreneurial spirit by finding ways to keep them engaged and how to give them a sense of ownership and purpose that will help drive performance,” he added.

The study also found that 38 percent of the respondents prefer flexible work arrangements over rigid fixed hours, and 33 percent prefer to work until retirement over retiring early so that they can pursue other income opportunities.

“It is no longer the younger generation that sees the opportunity to work remotely as a strong motivating factor to consider a job,” PhilCare Wellness Index lead research Dr. Fernando Paragas said.

“The shift in mindset of Gen X and Y signals a departure from the traditional 9 to 5 structure, with both generations seeking greater control over their schedules. This demand for flexibility underscores the importance of prioritizing health, well-being and work-life balance. Any business or organization that wants to win the war for talent should make creating a flexible work arrangement top of mind,” Paragas added.

While health benefits, job satisfaction and monetary benefits were equally important for both Gen X and the millennials, a closer look at the data revealed another story. For Gen X, job satisfaction was its top work priority followed by health benefits and ease of travel. For millennials, health benefits were the top consideration followed by job satisfaction and monetary benefits.

In terms of work preferences, both groups ranked their “to start my own business than be an employee” as their top work preference followed by “flexible work arrangements over fixed hours at work.” The two groups varied in their third work preference, with millennials opting “to work in the Philippines over working abroad” compared to the Gen X who opted to “have a number of part-time work [gigs or sidelines] than one full-time work.”

Dr. Ona noted that since the country’s population is ageing, it is important for the public and private sectors to work together to make sure that the Gen X and millennials receive the healthcare they paid for.

“This study is something that the government can look into as it starts the full implementation of Universal Health Care. The study should also be done on a regular basis so that we are updated with the trends and views of the various age groups,” he added.

With Gen Xs and Ys embracing prolonged careers over early retirement, PhilCare President and CEO Jaeger Tanco said the conventional narratives surrounding retirement are being challenged. This underscores the evolving perception of work as an integral part of life.

“To cater to the needs of Gen X and Y for extended careers, employers may need to reevaluate their career development programs. This may involve creating pathways for continuous learning, mentorship opportunities, and phased retirement plans that align with the two generations’ professional journey,” Tanco noted.

He added that through the Wellness Index, PhilCare has already been able to launch innovative products and services that aim to help employers, even individuals, attain a satisfying growth and development journey. These offerings include the very first prepaid health care cards in the market, individual and corporate health plans, web-based teleconsultation service DigiMed, clinic-on-wheels MedHub mobile, and mental health program Mindscapes.

“The PhilCare Wellness Index underscores our relentless pursuit of comprehensive healthcare solutions. The study is not just about statistics; is our blueprint for big ideas,” Tanco said.