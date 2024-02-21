PHL seaweed industry shows resilience amid limited government support

Hotdogs and toothpaste share a common ingredient: seaweed. Manufacturers of processed food products like hotdogs and hams use semi-processed seaweed, specifically carrageenan, as a thickening or binding agent. On the other hand, Spinosum seaweed is processed and employed as a whitening agent in toothpaste and other pharmaceutical uses.

Carrageenan’s versatile applications have created a profitable opportunity for farmers and processors to venture into seaweed farming. The late Benson Dakay, who helmed carrageenan maker Shemberg Marketing Corp., predicted in 2011 an annual growth rate of 7 to 8 percent in demand for the product. During that period, the Philippines enjoyed the distinction of being the world’s top exporter of carrageenan.

More than a decade later, Indonesia surpassed the Philippines in terms of seaweed production, according to the Department of Agriculture. (See, “PHL wants to regain status as world’s top seaweed exporter,” BusinessMirror, February 19, 2024). In 1990, the Philippines accounted for 80 percent of the world’s seaweed requirement while Indonesia’s share was only at 10 percent. That has since changed as Indonesia now produces five times more seaweed than the Philippines.

Despite the industry’s huge potential, it is not getting the support it requires. The Seaweed Industry Association of the Philippines (SIAP) noted that support for the industry has consistently declined in recent years. (See, “Seaweed growers appeal for Palace funding support,” BusinessMirror, September 2, 2022). From the P250-million allotment the industry received from the national government in 2012, it got a measly P40 million in 2022, according to SIAP.

SIAP said the allocation it received from the national government is merely a small portion of the $200 million earned on average from seaweed exports. The organization emphasized that the supplementary assistance should be utilized to expand seaweed farms. SIAP also highlighted that the Philippines possesses a vast expanse of 102,000 hectares of municipal waters suitable for seaweed production, but currently, only a fraction—less than 20 percent or 17,000 hectares—is being utilized.

The 85,000 hectares that remain untapped could yield an additional 640,000 metric tons of dried seaweed. This increase in production has the potential to generate higher export revenues. Furthermore, the additional earnings would have a significant impact on employment, particularly in areas with high poverty rates. Boosting seaweed output and exports presents a feasible strategy that can bring the current administration closer to its objective of transforming the Philippines into an “export powerhouse.”

The country’s seaweed industry faces several challenges that hinder its growth and potential. Some of these challenges include: Declining government support, limited funding for expansion, increased competition from other countries, and the lack of infrastructure and technology. Addressing these challenges can help unlock the full potential of the Philippine seaweed industry.

In 2023, the value of seaweed and carrageenan exports experienced a decline of over 14 percent, dropping to $299.17 million from the previous year’s $349.26 million. Despite the limited support received, the industry managed to make a significant contribution to the country’s export earnings. With the right support from the national government, the private sector, and seaweed farmers, there is potential for the industry to surpass the $1-billion milestone. By achieving this, seaweed exports could join coconuts and bananas on the list of the Philippines’ leading agricultural exports.