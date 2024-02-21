Phinl opens climate-controlled tulip farm in Quirino

Phinl Corp., a Board of Investments (BOI)-registered company, has unveiled Asia’s first climate-controlled tulip farm in the Philippines, according to the BOI.

The agency attached to the Department of Trade and Industry said the project is the “first and only fully-contained and computer-controlled indoor hydroponic tulip farm” in the country.

With a project cost of P157.4 million, the tulip farm has a capacity to produce up to 6,000 stems per batch and room for further expansion, as the firm aims to meet the “increasing” demand for “high-quality” tulips in the country, the BOI said in a statement.

It added that each stem is grown locally and freshly harvested in the country.

BOI also noted that the facility directly provides 42 local jobs, with the “potential” for technology transfer, upskilling, and further growth as the company expands production in the coming years.

Located in Maddela, Quirino, BOI said the project will be able to “successfully” grow “top-quality” tulips in a sub-tropical climate.

BOI Executive Director for Industry Development Services Corazon Dichosa said Phinl’s climate-controlled tulip farm in the country “demonstrates (the government’s) commitment to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.”

“Tulip flower bulbs are usually found in countries with mild to moderate climates, therefore making the Philippines’ tropical climate an unstable environment for growing tulips due to high temperature and humidity levels,” the BOI said.

The agency noted that the main raw materials used in the project are tulip bulbs, which are imported from the Netherlands or New Zealand, depending on the season or availability. The agency also noted that these are stored in a cold storage facility to ensure “optimal” preservation.

Phinl adopts a technology that is similar to hydroponics, “a method of cultivation that does not use soil but instead uses an inert medium to ensure optimal conditions for growth,” according to the BOI.

Tulip forcing is done in a high-tech indoor hydroponic farm equipped with cutting-edge vertical farming technology from leading Dutch specialist partners.

The facility operates in a “completely closed” environment, ensuring full control of temperature, humidity, and light intensity.

“This unique approach allows for year-round production, constant quality, and higher yields compared to traditional outdoor or greenhouse method,” the BOI said.

“By utilizing cutting-edge technology and expertise, this project not only showcases the Philippines’s capacity for innovation but it also promises to bolster the country’s agricultural sector, providing employment opportunities and contributing to economic growth.”