Pet Express is now at The Podium

Pet Express, the country’s largest pet supply retail superstore for dogs and cats, stretches its paws with the opening of its newest branch at the 3rd Level of The Podium.

The more than 500 square meter Pet Express at The Podium is the perfect destination for pet owners and their furry friends. The new store showcases a modern, clean, and brightly lit interior with a pet-friendly design and offers top-notch products and services.

Pet Express President Rose M. Dy-Lim and SM Supermalls’ President Steven T. Tan, accompanied by his cute and cuddly puppy, Chloe, led the opening of the newest branch of Pet Express located at the 3rd Level of The Podium.

The Pet Express at The Podium offers a wide variety of high-quality local and imported pet products, including food, treats, clothes, toiletries, grooming tools, cages, toys, and much more. It also provides outstanding pet care services, like in the other branches. These services have made Pet Express the most sought-after haven for pet owners. Handled by trained and knowledgeable professionals and licensed veterinarians, these services include Pet Grooming, Pet Boarding, Vet Clinic, and Vet Pharmacy.

In addition, Pet Express has introduced a new service exclusively available at their branch in The Podium – the Cat Playground. This exciting addition is a vibrant and fun area where cat owners can leave their cats to roll around, climb, scratch, and play with toys while they shop with peace of mind, knowing their feline friends are having a great time. The playground has many unique and colorful pieces to keep cats comfortable and entertained, such as a multi-level tower and climbing trees for cats to climb and explore, a cozy chaise lounge for cats to rest and relax, and scratchers and toys ranging from plush to catnip to keep cats occupied.

Visit Pet Express at The Podium now for a fun and furry experience that pets will love.

For more information, furry news, and updates, visit https://www.petexpress.com.ph and follow Pet Express on Facebook and Instagram. Pet Express has over 20 branches across the country and is well-known for being a one-stop shop for pet owners who want to provide their pets the best care possible and pamper them to their hearts’ content.