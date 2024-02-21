PBEd to DepEd: Stick to firm, consistent calendar to lessen learning disruptions

The Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) said it is hoping for a “firm and consistent” school calendar to minimize learning disruptions.

In a statement Wednesday, PBEd underscored that changes in the academic calendar must take into consideration the “continuity and conduciveness” of the learning environment.

“Our students need a fixed schedule. We hope that this recent decision will be firm and consistent among administrations so as to minimize learning disruption,” PBEd.

According to the education advocacy group, the decision to revert back to the old academic calendar should not be seen as a “stop gap measure” to address the underlying issues that make the existing school calendar “unbearable.”

“To safeguard our children, we need to make sure that classrooms can withstand extreme weather conditions and have transportation support available,” PBEd said.

Under Department Order (DO) No. 003, s. 2024 issued by the Department of Education (DepEd) last February 19, DepEd said it “recognizes the clamor” to gradually revert the school calendar to the pre-pandemic opening of classes.

This, it said, after “resounding consensus” from consultations with teachers, learners and “relevant” stakeholders.

With this, the DO noted that the adjusted date of the End of School Year (EOSY) shall be May 31, 2024. Moreover, the order stated that the EOSY break shall be from June 1 to July 26,2024.

Meanwhile, the start and end of School Year 2024-2025, the order noted, shall start on July 29, 2024 and end on May 16, 2025.

PBEd said the government should also ensure the additional number of school days needed to offset the days lost due to national holidays and class suspensions.

“Alternatives to face-to-face classes should also be explored in the event of class suspensions. Now is the time for DepEd to institutionalize good practices from remote learning experience, whether through assigned modules, or online or broadcast classes,” it added.

The education advocacy group also pointed out that “there must be greater involvement” among local governments as many of the concerns can be addressed at the local level, especially in ensuring that physical and digital infrastructure are in place so that learning continues.