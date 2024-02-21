PBBM stands firm on ICC stance despite poll showing most Filipinos support drug war probe

Despite more Filipinos backing the government’s cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its probe on the previous administration’s bloody drug war, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the country will continue to block any attempt by the judicial body to intervene in the country.

The chief executive made the remark in an ambush interview during the 16th Ani ng Dangal Award at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila last Tuesday when asked about the result of a new Octa Research poll, which showed that 55 percent of adult Filipinos favor the cooperation with ICC.

“It’s still those questions of jurisdiction and sovereignty. I haven’t yet seen a sufficient answer for it. Until then, I do not recognize their jurisdiction in the Philippines. I cannot, that seems to be the only logical conclusion that could come from that situation,” Marcos said.

The President has consistently stated the ICC no longer has any jurisdiction over the Philippines after it withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019.

Last month, there were reports that some ICC representatives already arrived in the country to look into the reported 6,000 drug suspects, who died during the government anti-illegal drug campaign during the term of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

He noted the government will not cooperate with the probe, but he said the ICC representatives are free to enter the country “as ordinary people.”

“I don’t approve or deny it (the reported presence of the ICC representatives) but you know…they haven’t done anything illegal, once they do of course we will do something about it but they, we are an open country, we are not a closed country,” Marcos said.

He also stressed ICC can “produce as much evidence as they want,” but they will not be allowed to act upon it in the country.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila





