PBBM ready to file charges vs. China if cyanide fishing in Scarborough Shoal is proven true

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the country is ready to file charges against China over alleged reports it is engaged in cyanide fishing at the Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal).

“If we feel that there is enough ground to do so, we will [file the case],” the chief executive said in an interview with reporters after the 16th Ani ng Dangal 2024 at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila last Tuesday.

Marcos made the remark after National Task Force West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) spokesperson Jonathan E. Malaya said they are validating reports of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) that there were incidents of cyanide fishing in the Panatag Shoal.

Citing testimonies from Filipino fisherfolks, BFAR said Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen were supposedly engaged in the illegal activity at the Panatag Shoal.

Malaya said they will be forwarding the result of their probe to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) to determine if the country will be filing charges against erring foreign fishermen.

Marcos expressed alarm over the incidents, which can harm the environment.

“And I do know that there have been cases of cyanide fishing before, even here in the Philippines. but I think the reason that it has been more alarming is that it has become more prevalent,” the President said.

Cyanide is a highly toxic colorless gas or liquid substance, which has several uses including illegal fishing near coral reefs.

Panatag shoal is located within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), but is still being claimed by China.